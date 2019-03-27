At Ute Pass Elementary School, playing nice in the sandbox with others has a whole different meaning these days.
The sand is a granular textbook that offers lessons in hydrology and land forms such as mountains, rivers and valleys.
Teacher Greg DiFiore built the box as an interactive way to teach geography and topography while Matt Crutka did the technical work with the software. The package includes a projector with lighting that changes colors to reflect the topography.
For instance, white and red sand means altitude and mountains, while yellow sand and blue sand are valleys and water, respectively.
And the fifth graders reap the benefits. “In topography we learn about contour lines,” DiFiore said. “You can change the altitude — OK, now what happens if it wasn’t that high? Maybe an earthquake?”
In the interest of science, fifth graders Xavier House and Evie Gherdovich demonstrate how moving sand around is an interactive lesson in geography and topography.
The sandbox is the ideal teaching tool for the school whose playground was destroyed in the flood of July 2012, a month after the Waldo Canyon fire stripped the land of vegetation.
“You can simulate Sand Gulch and this whole area, can do experiments with water runoff and hydrology, all with the sand box,” said Chris Briggs-Hale, the school’s principal. “We’ve had a relationship with real-life hydrology, have been a lab for the montane environment; we are the perfect place to study forest-fire ecology.”