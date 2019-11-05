ZONING CHANGES REQUESTED AT HEARING
Requests for nine specific changes in proposed zoning of Woodland Park were formally presented to the Town Council at a public hearing Monday. Each of the requested changes sought expansion of the proposed commercial zone. Gary Short, coowner and operator of the Lofthouse Motel, appeared before the council to request the three lots now occupied by the motel and nine proposed expansion lots be zoned commercially. Five requests were submitted by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. Fred S. Mills requested an additional commercial zone expansion to include the properties now occupied by Ute Pass Courts and The Brazen Head. Mrs. Edward Samberson requested commercial zoning of a portion of Highland Hills Addition, to allow expansion of an existing kennel. The final request was presented by Jack Quinn, who requested commercial zoning for nine lots owned jointly by Woodland Rock Products, Woodland Signs and Stone Forage Lumber.
WEATHER
Maybe we can count the first day of November as sort of a continuing part of October. The latter qualified itself for several records, notably the most snow for a single month and the coldest October in several years. The former, Nov. 1, came through with seven inches of new snow.
POSSIBLE PPACG EXPANSION REVEALED
A possible expansion of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments to include all of Teller and Park counties, as well as four regional Soil Conservation Districts, was outlined Tuesday during a special meeting at Divide. The regional planning council now includes only the Town of Woodland Park from Teller County, and no governmental body from Park County.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
A malfunctioning safety valve on the Woodland Park High School heating system caused a brief but active chain of events shortly before the first classroom bell Wednesday morning. The value became stuck, allowing the furnace room to fill with steam. That, in turn, touched off the fire alarm system throughout the building. Some early arriving students and faculty members dashed outside the building, others thought it was only a drill, and a few paid no heed to the alarm until it continued to sound the warning. When the truth was learned all returned inside to open the day’s regularly scheduled activities.
Why is it most of us spend so much time running away from something that isn’t even after us?
- Compiled by Suzanne Core