CAPACITY CROW HONORS TELLER 4-H
A capacity crowd filled the Divide Community Hall Saturday night for the annual Teller County 4-H Achievement Night program. Reed Grainger of Victor, past president of the county’s 4-H Council, served as master of ceremonies for the evening’s award presentations. Terri Snare received the certificate of achievement award for qualifications of the Angus steer she selected, showed and sold as a beef fattening project. Judy Dilley was honored for preparing the champion livestock record book.
WEATHER
Much to the pleasure of weekend pheasant hunters, Mother Nature altered her weather pattern and held off a snowstorm until Monday. The latest fall dumped four and one-half inches of white fluff on the Upper Ute Pass Region and lesser amounts on the eastern pheasant country.
SNOW CLOSES TWO POPULAR AREA ROADS
Winter weather conditions have closed both the Gold Camp Road and the Rampart Range Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service has posted signs warning motorists of hazardous conditions on both roads. The new signs are high-visibility green with bright red lettering. They warn drivers, “Danger, Snow Not Plowed Beyond This Point, Extremely Hazardous Road Closed.” Roads within Pike National Forest have been closed for the winter by heavy snowfall. In the past, several persons have either suffered severe frostbite or have perished after becoming stuck in the snow on both roads.
LITTLE PEARLS
Joseph Joubert is credited with saying, “You will find poetry nowhere unless you bring some with you.” We now know that our outward conditions respond to our inward thought and feeling patterns. And so if you feel and think rhythm and beauty and harmony your world will ring with poetry as beautiful as that which you think. If your neighbors are hard to get along with, if there is no song or dance or poetry in your life, then you had better go within and see what is there. If you want poetry you must bring some with you.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
It has now been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that smoking is one of the leading causes of statistics.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core