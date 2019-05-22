Each year the Ute Pass Chamber Players dedicate one regular season concert for the benefit of a local charitable organization. Previous beneficiaries have included Teller Senior Coalition, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, Mountain Top Cycling Club, Woodland Park Senior Organization, VFW Post 11411 and Auxiliary, and Community Cupboard of Woodland Park.
Last year, the ensemble’s annual gift was to the entire community by presenting the Founders’ Concerto Fest concert as a free event open to the public, drawing a sizeable audience despite bad weather.
The 2019 Concerto Fest will be presented at 3 p.m. on June 1 at High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, in Woodland Park. The program will feature works by Vivaldi, Vaughan Williams, Hummel, Chaminade and Mozart, performed by 35 professional musicians from around the Pikes Peak region in support of KCME Classical Music Radio’s mission to enhance the quality of life through music. A small number of tickets will be available at the door for $15 and $5 for students with a valid school ID. Since seating is limited, online advance ticket purchase is highly recommended at kcme.org; select the “Ticketed Events” button.
Additional information is at utepasschamberplayers.org and on the air at KCME 88.7 FM.