Thrilled to be once again performing in public, the Ute Pass Chamber Players have titled their upcoming performance “The We Are Back! Concert.”
Sidelined for more than a year by pandemic restrictions, the orchestra has been practicing, complete with social distancing and masks. “We had air filters going, we wore masks — it was incredible,” said Barbara Riley-Cunningham, pianist and secretary/treasurer of the nonprofit organization. “We did a mini-concert in July for friends and family.
For the first concert of the season, the Players include two jazz pieces, a sonata by Bill Douglas for oboe and piano, along with a flute and jazz piano trio by Claude Bolling. The other selections are by composers Francois Devienne, Ludwig van Beethoven and Jacques Ibert.
Performing in this concert are Guy Dutra-Silveira, Dina Hollingsworth, James Bader, Mary Anne Lemoine, Vincent Lemoine, Jay McGuffin, Aaron Turner, Clark Wilson and Riley-Cunningham.
The concert is at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Admission is $15 at the door and $5 for students with ID.
Future concerts are Feb. 20 and May 21.