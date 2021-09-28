GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A vocal contingent of about 200 Ute Pass residents greeted developers of the proposed Bonsai Village with a resounding “boo!” Sunday afternoon at the Sallie Bush Community Building.
The meeting was supposed to be a friendly "meet and greet" between the developers and interested area residents, but it turned combative.
At issue is the proposed development by Life Size Tiny Communities for up to 200 tiny homes on 29.5 acres at 9620 Chipita Park Road in Chipita Park. The property, which includes an existing house, is listed for $1 million by Dena Bauer. According to real-estate website Zillow.com, there is a pending offer on the property.
On the Life Size Tiny Communities website, the Bonsai Village proposal is in the "pre-development" stage. The tiny homes on the "bring your own home" development would be on concrete pads and would have water, sewage and electricity. Prospective homeowners would purchase the tiny homes and have them moved to the site leased from Life Size.
Per the developer's website, there will also be a community center on the property, and leases for the pads will be in the $650-$850 per month range. They cite an anticipated fall 2022 opening.
“I’m very much against this,” said Alex Dippel, a Green Mountain Falls resident, speaking prior to Sunday's meeting. If approved, he said, the development would be a commercial enterprise in a residential area with an estimated the monthly income of $130,000 a month for the developers.
The developers opened the meeting with a theme. “The tiny homes are new and attainable housing that Green Mountain Falls and the whole country needs,” said Joe Callantine, chief executive officer for Littleton-based Life Size Tiny Communities.
With the median price of a home in Colorado at $500,000, the tiny homes are intended to combat the rising costs of housing, he added.
Callantine and Kevin Andrew, the company’s finance director, had prepared a video presentation to be followed by group discussions about the development.
But those in attendance were in no mood for either, firing off questions about the proposal.
Callantine continued, “We can’t just put our tiny homes anywhere we want. El Paso County was willing to work with us. We believe Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park and Cascade would be the ideal place for tiny homes.”
Before moving forward on the project, however, the developers must secure a zoning change from RT, single-family residential on a minimum of five acres, to RVP, recreational vehicle/mobile home park.
“It’s a trailer park, an RV ghetto,” a man yelled from the back of the room.
The development depends on approval from the county’s planning commission and board of county commissioners after several public hearings. El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf represents the area on the board.
The meeting was raucous, with people demanding answers to concerns about sewer, water and traffic. In an area hit hard by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, a woman wanted to hear about the developers’ plans for evacuation should another fire rip through the area. Her question was unanswered.
Throughout the meeting, two reserve officers from the Green Mountain Falls Marshal’s Office stood by.
From the audience, Tom Martin said he had hired a real estate attorney. “How are you going to pay me back when I lose $200,000 of my home value?” he said.
"Homes are easily losing 20% to 25% of their value around here," said Chris Clark, broker/owner of Pikes Peak Homes and Land.
“I’ve already lost a potential buyer,” said Clark, referring to a home he has listed for sale on Chipita Park Road. “It’s not likely this proposal will ever get approved, but the damage has already been done.”
From the audience, the parent of a kindergarten student cited a concern about the potential for an influx of students at Ute Pass Elementary School, which is adjacent to the tiny homes. “There is one kindergarten teacher at the school,” he said.
When finance director Andrew tried to lower the tone, the effort backfired. “Joe (Callentine) is actually going to be living in the community,” he said, referring to Callantine’s tiny home already parked on the property.
“We’re calling code enforcement tomorrow,” said a man from the audience.
Before proceeding with the development approval process, Life Size Tiny Communities is seeking to raise up to $1,070,000 from investors to begin the project, with $38,500 secured, according to the company website.
“Currently, we have 80+ people who have expressed interest in our first community. The people are ready to move into Bonsai Village,” states the website.