This month, the U.S. Forest Service conducted prescribed burns in two locations in the Lake George Fire District.
The two areas near Lake George were selected after the USFS spent the summer cleaning the forest ground of bio fuel and gathering it into slash piles. These were ignited Oct. 17-21, along with surrounding areas, to not only burn off the bio fuel, but to put in fire barriers that will stop future fires from spreading.
The prescribed burns were named Wilson, off CR 61 (Blue Mountain Road), which was 319 acres; and the Beaver Burn near county roads 98 and 100, which was 129 acres. Originally, the Beaver Burn was planned for 323 acres, but three units encompassing 194 acres were dropped due escalating winds.
“Controlled burns are a low cost and efficient way to prevent fire intensity and it helps restore ecosystems. They help maintain the health of the forest and reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading,” said John Peterson, USFS public information officer.
In the vast Pike National Forest, which encompasses 1,106,604 acres, controlled burn areas need to be carefully selected from time to time to eradicate areas of the bio fuel that can catch fire and help spread the flames.
Peterson said property owners are encouraged to mitigate their own properties in an effort to reduce the destruction that can occur in a wildfire situation.
USFS kept a careful eye on weather predictions and conditions in choosing the best time to conduct these controlled burns, he said.
The weather was cooler, humidity was low, wind volume was low, and there was a prediction of a snow and/or rain event by the weekend. Several fire companies joined in the effort and were on hand in case something should go amiss.
Federal fire resources included USFS and BLM from Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming and New Mexico. Also on hand including Lake George Fire District, Tallahassee, Cimmaron Hills, Platte Canyon, and Leadville Lake County, providing personnel and equipment to conduct the fire and provide water in case suppression was needed.