Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a typo. Woolf's blood alcohol content was measured to be 0.114, which was .034 above the legal limit of .08.
CRIPPLE CREEK • Arraigned in Teller County District Court Oct. 29, Steve Woolf was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
Woolf, 58, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, was arrested Aug. 28 after hitting a tree on a road near Florissant. A Teller County deputy responded.
Woolf was arrested and issued a summons to appear in court. Woolf failed the roadside sobriety test and voluntarily provided two breathalyzer samples at the Teller County jail. His blood alcohol content was .114, which was .034 above the legal limit of .08.
Woolf also demonstrated “six of six clues” indicating impairment during the first of several standard maneuvers he performed at the site of the crash, the deputy noted in his report.
Nearly six weeks after the accident, the school board placed Woolf on paid administrative leave.
Woolf started as superintendent of district of about 2,200 students in July 2018. Last month, the WPSD board of education renewed a three-year contract for him.
Woolf, who appeared before Judge Theresa Kilgore via a webex application, is scheduled for a court hearing in Teller County at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.