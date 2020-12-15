Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the name of a person who spoke in favor of Merit Academy at the school board meeting. It was John Dill, a member of the proposed charter school's founding committee, who made the comments below. Additionally, the Merit Academy website has been corrected. Find more information at meritacademybears.wixsite.com/info.
The Dec. 9 Woodland Park RE-2 School District Board of Education meeting would have been a full house if it hadn’t been mostly virtual. More than 100 individuals tuned in to the district’s YouTube channel as the founders of Merit Academy Charter School presented their more than 400-page application to the board.
With a stated aim of stemming the flow of Woodland Park students and their families to Front Range schools, the proposed Merit Academy is set to offer another choice for local parents and students if it can gain the school board’s approval.
If the charter school is approved, spokesperson Nicole Waggoner said at least 190 students will be ready to enroll by the fall.
In addition to offering another school choice for these families, the founders hope the charter school will bring in new, younger families as the Teller County population ages.
Waggoner presented a slideshow outlining the proposal in a shorter form. The slideshow and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the website, meritacademybears.wixsite.com.
The proposed school will offer a classical education using the Core Knowledge Curriculum, which emphasizes educating the whole child, developing independent and critical thinking and building character.
The curriculum includes a liberal arts education, science, math, virtues and exploratory studies. There will be much less emphasis on “screen time” than is typical of most public schools.
Waggoner said class sizes will be small and the school district caps the enrollment size. The FAQ page states that uniforms and homework will be required.
As part of the slideshow, several parents spoke in favor of the academy, praising school choice and more parental control.
Woodland Park school board members had several questions, most pertaining to loss of funding to the district if many students migrate to the new charter school.
Waggoner said the charter school would still be a district public school. It would receive per-pupil funding and that funding would follow the student just as it does in other district schools.
Another speaker for the academy, John Dill, said charter-school students would be eligible to join district sports teams as it’s doubtful that the academy will offer such “big sports” as football and baseball. Non-charter-school students would also be eligible to join Merit Academy sports teams.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Waggoner said. “The Front Range has a rich history with charter schools and we’re getting help.”
Board President Beth Huber asked if the academy committee had explored other options, such as starting a school within a school or working with the district to incorporate more of a classical curriculum.
“It was the desires of parents that led our decision to propose a charter school,” Dill said.
Acting Superintendent Linda Murray spoke about the difficulties of offering the entire Core Knowledge Curriculum. “It’s a national curriculum but Colorado doesn’t always align with the rest of the nation,” she said.
The academy’s first attempt at getting a charter-school grant from the Colorado Department of Education was turned down.
“We’re not grant writers,” Waggoner explained. “Now that we know what the state is looking for, we’ll do a better job. A lot of successful charter schools were turned down on their first grant application.”
During public comment, two Columbine Elementary School teachers stated in emails that times of uncertainty are not the best time to start a charter school. Peggy Wallace added that charter schools have been successful in urban areas, but Woodland Park is far from an urban area. At the end of the meeting, during reports, the Woodland Park Education Association also came out against the charter school.
One homeschooling family sent an email supporting the Merit Academy.
Another meeting between the board and the charter school committee was scheduled for Dec. 15.
In other business, Business Services Director Brian Gustafson gave the monthly legislative update. The Colorado General Assembly met in a special session Nov. 30-Dec. 2. During the session, legislators passed 10 bills and denied 25.
Considering the bills that failed gives insight into the legislators’ thinking, Gustafson said. For example, they denied a stipend for remote instruction, a tax credit for families impacted by school closures and a bill that would have prohibited a reduction in school funding.
The passed bills included $382 million in grants to help schools affected by the COVID-19 crisis, grants for childcare centers and $20 million in grants for broadband.
One bill that could affect district funding is a $70,000 sales tax deduction for restaurant and bar owners to help defray the impact of closures due to the pandemic.
Also, as part of the district’s budget process, the board certified the mill levy for 2021.
In the 1990s, the district mill levy was 34.58 mills. Because of legislation introduced in 2009, the mill levy was capped at 27 mills.
“The Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Department of Education then incorrectly capped the mill levy at 22.55,” Gustafson said.
In line with this ruling, the board raised the mill levy back to 27 mills. However, because of a 4.45-mill tax credit, property owners will see no difference in their assessed taxes.