Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background and comments.
Val Carr captured 776 votes to win the race for mayor of Woodland Park in the election April 7.
Currently, the city’s mayor pro tem, Carr has served the past four years on the city council. He was defeated in 2016 by Mayor Neil Levy, who was appointed mayor in 2014 and elected in 2016 for a four-year term. Levy decided this year not to run for reelection.
“As the tension mounted tonight, I didn’t know the mood of the people with the coronavirus effects,” Carr said Tuesday, after the votes had been tallied. “I had a lot of seniors backing me.”
Carr was elected for a two-year term.
Carr’s opponents for the mayoral seat were Darwin Naccarato who finished with 510 votes; Noel Sawyer, with 473 votes; and Kellie Case, with 439 votes. Case and Sawyer currently serve on the Woodland Park City Council and retain their seats.
Commenting after the election results were announced on Tuesday evening, Naccarato said, “The people have spoken. But I don’t think there was a clear majority.” Naccarato was appointed to the council in October to fill a vacancy left by Carrol Harvey, who resigned her position.
Case expressed disappointment. “It’s a sad day. This community is in trouble,” she said. “I’m very disappointed in my community, not because they didn't vote for me but any one of the three of us would have been OK; this is not what Woodland Park is about. It’s a dark day.”
She added, “Now that the election is over, we can move forward with doing some great things for our community, particularly in these challenging times."
Sawyer was succinct. “Val ran a good campaign,” he said.
In the race for city council, the winners were Paul “Rusty" Neal, who captured 1,448 votes; Robert Zuluaga, with 1,100 votes and Jim Pfaff, who won a seat with 1,062 votes. The three join Case, Sawyer and Hilary LaBarre on the council.
Also running for council seats were Don Dezellem, who received 1005 votes, and Michael Dalton, with 617 votes.
According to City Clerk Suzanne LeClercq, 43% of registered voters returned 2,232 ballots, which beat the turnout in the 2018 municipal election by 32 votes.