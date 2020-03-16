Editor's note: Both the Firewise workshop and drill have been canceled until further notice.
The Woodland Park Friends of Forest Edge Firewise Community is planning a public wildfire workshop to precede a scheduled evacuation drill in their neighborhood.
“When I’m prepared, it brings calm and confidence so this is what we’re looking to do with the workshop,” said Scott Lord, executive director.
The workshop is set for 9 a.m. March 21 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, and the evacuation drill for Forest Edge will be held at 9 a.m. April 4 at a location to be announced.
“We’re trying to come up with ideas to drive public knowledge and education and awareness of wildland fire,” Lord said. “I don’t want to be an alarmist but the reality is that we live in a wildland-urban interface. We have to be diligent and work together.”
The theme of the Firewise workshop is “Ready, Set, Go!”
“Right now it’s time to get ready. So get your paperwork organized. I have a scrapbook that I made with my son when he was a little boy, one of my most precious memories,” Lord said. “So if you have to evacuate what do you need — pets, medication, things like that.”
The “set” portion is when the event takes place. “When you get red-flag warnings, that’s the time your awareness levels are up,” he said.
The “go” is the actual evacuation. “By pre-planning, you can become confident that you can communicate with your family, have a rendezvous point and an evacuation route,” he said.
The workshop is a collaboration of the Friends, Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy Renee Bunting and Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management.