Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that developer George Christian has attended recent Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority meetings.
At the March 3 regular meeting of the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority, Tanner Coy, DDA treasurer, introduced a plan for a multi-use development in Woodland Station to be constructed in three phases.
Later in the meeting, DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen identified Mike Williams as the developer.
George Christian has previously appeared before the board to report that a developer, Williams, was interested in Lot 2 of the DDA’s property in Woodland Station.
In the meantime, Coy reported that the developer plans to begin the project with a 40-foot structure, two entertainment venues, a few short-term rentals, an amphitheater and open space.
“The architectural styles are fairly rustic, mountain/western,” Coy said. “The developers are optimistic that a groundbreaking this fall is possible.”
From the audience, the city’s planning director, Sally Riley, spoke up. “I’m curious if the developer has a team that has put together anything for an architect, engineer or financing for the development,” she said. “Just trying to make groundbreaking by fall is an ambitious schedule. Typically, the city meets with developers when they present a concept plan.”
Noel Sawyer, city council liaison to the DDA board, suggested that Williams invite the board to do a walk-through of the property and include the city’s planning commission.
Larsen agreed. “In regard to that, Tanner, you have talked to Michael Williams about coming out to meet with us?” she said. “We want to shake hands and talk to people. Is he planning to do that relatively soon?”
Coy said he would schedule a meeting.
The next scheduled DDA meeting is 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7.