Editor's note: Memorial service details have been added to the end of the article.
Neil Levy, 66, former two-term mayor of Woodland Park, died Saturday of complications from renal cell carcinoma.
“Neil fought the good fight and his battle is finally over as of 4 a.m. this morning ... he passed peacefully in his sleep with me by his side ... I wish I could explain the flood of emotions we are experiencing right now — it is indescribable,” Neil's wife, Paula Levy, wrote on the Caring Bridge site a few hours after her husband’s death.
He and his wife owned The Swiss Chalet Restaurant in Woodland Park and the Pepper Tree in Colorado Springs.
During the April 16 Woodland Park City Council meeting, where Levy welcomed newly elected Mayor Val Carr, he said, “The opportunity to be mayor has been the greatest honor.
“I also thank the most important people in my life — I’ve been struggling with my health these past four or five months and I wouldn't be here today without my family. Paula, after almost 31 years, you know how much I love you. You've been a saint and we've raised three great children, all of them are better than me.”
Neil Levy was beloved in the Woodland Park and Teller County community. An elected official who stayed away from political high jinks, Levy was the people’s mayor who looked for solutions rather than controversy.
“We lost an icon, someone who fought so hard on the behalf of Woodland Park,” said Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Neil did so many things behind the scenes to ensure that the city would get the recognition, the stature and the dollars to move the community forward.”
Levy represented the City of Woodland Park on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, whose members included cities and counties in the region. “He knew everybody in Colorado Springs and utilized his connections to help Woodland Park be successful,” Miller said.
David Buttery, former Woodland Park city manager, enjoyed a personal as well as a professional bond with Levy. “We supported each other through family crises and flooded basements but we also celebrated joyful things together,” Buttery said. “We celebrated the end of the evacuation of the city after the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.”
Buttery noted Levy’s generosity, his willingness to sacrifice time away from the restaurant and family to serve the city, in addition to coaching the school’s baseball team. “Neil was a gracious host not only at the restaurant but also at city council meetings and other public gatherings,” Buttery said.
Above all, Levy cherished his family. “Neil was extremely proud of Paula and her work with the elderly and of his three boys, Max, Sam and Lou, and the men they have become," Buttery said.
Levy’s legacy to the city is his great passion and spirit.
“Few people loved our community more and demonstrated it through their words and actions than this amazing father, husband, friend, entrepreneur, and public servant,” said Darrin Tangeman, Woodland Park’s city manager. “Neil undoubtedly leaves an indelible legacy behind in Woodland Park through his kind and inspiring leadership that touched every aspect of our community's government, education, nonprofits, and businesses.”
Throughout the day Saturday, friends and colleagues mourned Levy’s passing.
“We lost a beautiful, sweet man on this beautiful morning. Neil Levy was my friend for almost 40 years and a true leader in our Teller County community,” said City Council member Kellie Case. “It was one of the highest honors in my life to serve on the Woodland Park City Council with Neil for his last two years as our mayor and to be his friend. He was by far the best public servant around!"
Cord Prettyman, a dear friend of Neil's, wrote in a letter to The Courier Saturday morning that "a bright light went out in Woodland Park" upon Neil's passing.
"A man of great compassion with a profound dedication to his family and community, Neil was one of God’s gifts to Woodland Park, and all that came to know him and call him friend," wrote Prettyman, who recently relocated from Woodland Park to Bigfork, Mont.
Prettyman added, "One of the things my wife and I always looked forward to when going out to eat at the Swiss was being greeted by Neil at the door. He had a way of making everyone feel that they were welcomed guests not in a restaurant but in an extension of his home.”
Levy touched various aspects of life in Woodland Park to include his strong support for the school district, where his three sons attended all 12 years. For many years, he coached baseball — and occasionally appeared at public meetings dressed in his coaching gear.
In a letter written Saturday, the Woodland Park school board wrote, “Neil leaves an amazing legacy in our schools, community and in the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Well, done, Neil, well done.”
Levy served the city of Woodland Park as mayor for six years, from 2014 to 2020.
He was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sept. 13, 1953. He started his career in the restaurant industry at the Hatch Cove in Colorado Springs as a bartender, server and assistant manager. The Levys purchased the Swiss Chalet in 1999 and the Pepper Tree in 2002. They have three sons, Max, 25, Sam, 21, and Lou, 19.
A livestreamed memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. Here's the link: https://www.ipgmedia.live/neillevy.