Dannie Makris, a longtime teacher and coach in Woodland Park, died at his home on April 22 after a long battle with cancer. He was 83.
“He was an absolute legend,” former Woodland Park track and cross country coach Ron Payton said about Makris. “He was a real principled guy. Everybody in the state of Colorado knew him.”
Makris is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon, and their three children – Kirsten, Nikki and Todd.
Makris taught industrial arts, physical education and driver’s training at Woodland Park High School beginning in 1973. An avid sportsman, he had a passion for coaching. Over the years he primarily focused on track, football and basketball.
“Over his career, Dannie coached every event there was,” Payton said. “He primarily focused on sprints, hurdles and relays.” Makris worked under Payton from 2003 through 2018, when both men retired.
Makris appeared to have a rough exterior. His booming voice and get-after-it style were sometimes intimidating.
“Freshman were scared to death of him,” Payton said with a laugh. “They thought he was a yelling grandpa. Halfway through the season they figured him out and knew that he only wanted the best for him. He was always in their corner.”
Prior to Payton’s arrival, Makris worked under Gary Richey from 1974 to 2002.
“He was real detail-oriented,” Richey said. “He taught the kids the fundamentals. He was a good teacher and coach. He would break it down so the kids could understand and improve. He would get out there on the track and show them how to pass the baton. He always had a positive attitude.”
Makris was a star high school athlete at Salida. A 1955 graduate of the school, he was the state champ in the 800 meters as a senior.
After high school, Makris spent 13 years working at Climax Mine in Leadville. In the early 1970s, a piece of pipe severed his Achilles tendon, ending that part of his professional life.
Growing up near the Arkansas River, Makris became an avid kayaker. He and his brother, Teddy represented the United States in kayaking at the world championships in Spittal an der Drau, Austria, in 1965.
Dannie Makris also earned the title of national champion in whitewater downriver racing three times and national champion in slalom two times. He was featured on the TV show “Wide World of Sports.”
In the mid-1960s, Dannie wrote to Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, inviting him to the kayaking world championships in Salida. The senator replied that he was unable to attend due to family reasons. Dannie kept that letter and often showed it to friends.
In 1970, the Makris brothers were hired to do all the kayaking stunts for an episode of the “Lassie” TV show called “Whitewater Fury.” That episode was filmed in Durango.
A graduate of Adams State, Makris met his future wife, a 1961 Salida grad, in the early 1960s at a basketball game in Leadville. They married April 28, 1968. The couple traveled to 61 countries together.
“We had a great life together with a lot of wonderful memories,” Sharon said. “Near the end, he told me, ‘I will really miss watching the Broncos games.’”
The couple’s three children were born five years apart, beginning with Todd in 1969. All three played sports at and graduated from Woodland Park High School.
Nikki, a certified athletic trainer who lives in Superior with Kirsten, was able to spend the last few weeks of her father’s life at her parents’ home after being furloughed from her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nikki remembers her dad as being “bigger than life.”
“When he was born he was given the nickname ‘Bing,’ and it stuck,” Nikki said. “We’d go back to Salida and walk down the street and all these people would yell out, ‘Bing!’ It seemed like people knew him everywhere.”
One of Nikki’s fondest memories of her father is the extravagant Christmas light display he set up at the family’s home at 149 Kelley Road.
“He put up the Christmas display the last 30 years,” she said. “The joke was you could see it from space. People would come by and drive around our circle driveway to see it. It got to the point where we had to set hours. My dad just loved doing it for the community.”
Makris, who struggled with asthma his whole life, was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2018. It eventually spread to his bones.
“He looked great up until two weeks ago,” Sharon said. “He told me so many times, ‘I don’t hurt, but I can’t breathe.’
“He’s able to breathe now.”
A week prior to his death, two caravans of cars filled with longtime friends, former teachers and coaches, paraded by the Makris home. They honked their horns and waved. The second caravan on April 18 was organized by Jason and Stacy Roshek.
“Sixty-five cars were here,” Sharon said. “Dannie sat in a chair near the front door and waved to them. He laughed and was very appreciative.”
A small service will be held in Salida in the coming days for family and friends. A much larger celebration of life event is planned for this summer.
“We want to go home to Salida,” Sharon said. “Our hearts are in Salida.”