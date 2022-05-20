Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the planned May 21 Braver Angels meeting has been canceled due to inclement weather. A new date has not yet been announced.
In the effort to mitigate the effects of polarization of Republicans and Democrats in Teller County, six local women are hosting an introductory meeting of Braver Angels.
A grassroots nonprofit organization, Braver Angels began in 2016 after the presidential election. Since then, political clashes and division have worsened and the angels’ mission is to bring Americans together.
“Because of the polarization in Teller County, we want to offer the community the opportunity to be introduced to Braver Angels,” said Gail Gerig, who with Suzanne Miller, Becky Darrow, Holly Sample, Billie Donegan and Linda Mehl are organizing the inaugural meeting. It had been scheduled for May 21, but has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The intent is to draw interest and develop future workshops for the community. In the meantime, the women have distributed flyers throughout the city.
The goal, the women said, for the local chapter is not to change people’s minds about their political views but to find common ground with others in the community, to include supporting local issues.
For more information about the national organization, go to braverangels.org.
The introductory meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.