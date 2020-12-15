Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct that the date of the Help the Needy virtual Sweetheart Ball is Saturday, Feb. 6.
After nine years of leading Help the Needy of Teller County, Vince Scarlata is retiring as the organization’s chief executive officer. However, he delayed his planned retirement in March to lead the all-volunteer nonprofit through the initial phase of the pandemic.
“I decided I should stick around to help through the transition with the COVID business,” Scarlata said,
Scarlata credits Geoff Watson, director of client services, for developing a plan that would keep the organization going through the pandemic. ”We got that under control, so I let the board know I was going to retire,” he said.
Scarlata made an exploratory call to Sue Greene, president of the HTN board. “I put my sales hat on,” Scarlata said.
She called him back three days later to accept the offer. “I’ve always respected Sue, her dedication and capabilities,” he said. “I was very relieved when she said she would.”
Former owner of the UPS Store in Woodland Park, Greene supported Help the Needy over the years and joined the board in 2016. “What attracted me is that the organization has always given back to the community; that’s where my heart is,” she said.
Greene is on board with the philosophy of the nonprofit’s founder, the late Greg Schilling. “HTN allows me to help people who want to help themselves; the organization has a screening process,” she said. “We help people who have come across a situation, a bump in the road, that they can’t get over themselves.”
As the new CEO, with a salary of zero just like her predecessor, Greene will lead the organization through the next part of the pandemic, which could usher in a tsunami of needs.
For now, Scarlata said, people aren’t being evicted from their homes or apartments and many are receiving unemployment checks. “Once they start losing all that, then we’re going to see more people come in needing assistance,” Scarlata said. “We don’t know when that’s going to be. But we’re ready for it.”
Along with the expected rush on requests, Greene will lead the way for the annual fundraiser, the Sweetheart Ball, slated for Saturday, Feb. 6. Rather than in-person, the ball, as well as the silent auction, is virtual and will be available to livestream on Facebook Live as a link from the website, htntc.org.
Scarlata eschews any kind of fanfare for the nine yeas, “Na,” he said. “It was a blessing to be able to help people.”
And he’s not entirely letting go. “I’ll stay on as an advisor and continue to help Sue as needed,” he said.
For information about volunteering for HTN, call 687-7273.