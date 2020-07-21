Editor's note: This article has been updated with the victim's name.
The Teller County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Woodland Park Saturday afternoon, officials said Tuesday.
Woodland Park police said the victim of the 3:45 p.m. crash, Geoffery Genet, 37, was not wearing his seat belt.
The SUV Genet was driving hit a traffic light pole and rolled on westbound U.S. 24 at the Mountain Glen Court and Morning Sun Drive intersection, according to police.
Genet was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.
He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
Westbound U.S. 24 was closed between Mountain Glen Court and Morning Sun Drive, near the Walmart Supercenter, for about three hours.
Police haven't said whether speed, drugs or alcohol are considered factors in the crash.
