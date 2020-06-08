Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct titles of two UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital employees. Brittany Jett is the Trauma/Acute Care Manager for the hospital’s emergency department. Allison Gammon is manager of the hospital’s operating room.
To honor a group of first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, UCHealth hosted a barbecue for the region’s emergency-service providers May 21.
“We’re celebrating our partnerships with Emergency Medical Services in Teller and southern Park counties,” said Ron Fitch, chief operating officer for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. The partnerships include collective training as well as the expansion of telehealth, Fitch said.
The barbecue was a time to celebrate National EMS Week, May 17-23.
Enjoying hamburgers, grilled chicken and camaraderie on a beautiful spring day on the hospital grounds, first responders appeared to relax, however briefly.
“Every day is an anomaly and changes happen overnight,” said Mike Rodriguez, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “This is hard on people, on families with children, takes a lot out of you mentally.”
Added emergency department Trauma/Acute Care Manager Brittany Jett, “Everyone here works as a team.”
Attendees all wore masks — removing them only to chow down.
“Everyone here is proactive,” said Allison Gammon, manager of the hospital's operating room.
A topic of discussion was that wearing masks hasn’t caught on with the entire community. “I hope the citizens abide by the regulations,” said Whitney O’Donnell, Quality Control Specialist with UCHealth. ”There are a lot of different opinions up here but I’d like to see more social distancing,”
O’Donnell said she feels comfortable with regulations followed by her employer. “I think we’re lucky to be part of UCHealth, for its collaboration, communication and advocacy for patient and staff safety.”
Throughout the lunch-hour barbecue, EMS representatives kept coming, including Jeremy DeWall, M.D., Teller County’s Regional Medical Director. “
Acknowledging the tough times over the past three months, Rodriguez found a bright side. “We’re fortunate up here in that we have a lot of veterans who understand what we’re going through,” said Rodriguez, “For us ex-Army soldiers, this is old hat.”
Rodriquez said the hospital staff is in the trenches together. “For us at the hospital, the pandemic has allowed us as a team to grow a little bit,” he said.
Their teamwork includes preparing for a possible second wave of the virus to come.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Rodriguez said.