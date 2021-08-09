Editor's note: Pastor Darlene Avery of Church in the Wildwood has announced that this concert has been canceled due to "increased Delta (variant) COVID spread in El Paso County, and thus increased spread risks."
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Church in the Wildwood features this month the world premiere of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Medley, a work commissioned by Linda Seger, of Cascade.
The work is for two pianos/eight hands and ushers in a new career path for Seger, Doctor of Theology, author and script consultant for a variety of Hollywood films.
For Seger, the recital is a return to the piano after a 50-year absence.
To revive her artistry, Seger hired three teachers, Abe Minzer, Sara McDaniel and Karen Walwyn. “They are all complementary and know about each other,” Seger said. “I have learned what to get from each one.”
With her ear for elegance of sound, Seger traveled to cities around the nation to find the perfect fit for the revival, settling on a piano crafted by Estonia.
For the recital at the church Aug. 11, Seger and three partners will play two pianos at the church, In addition to the medley, the selections include “Champagne Toccata,” “Over the Rainbow,” “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago,” two jazz pieces and “Danse Macabre.”
Seger’s musical partners are Jan Armstrong, McDaniel, Paul Ruff and Lynn Barber.
With Armstrong, Seger performed “Danse Macabre” at the International Duo Piano Competition at the Broadmoor in March and won First Place.
The recital, free and open to the public, is at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave. Light refreshments will be served after the performance. As of last week, the church’s policy is to ask that people who are not vaccinated wear masks.