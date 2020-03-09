Editor's note: Dungy and Brown will still speak at the 2020 Men's Advance, but by livestream only. Charis Bible College representatives made the decision to comply with requests from Teller County health officials regarding the large gathering in the midst of concerns over the coronavirus, COVID19, according to a release from the college.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James Brown will again be the featured speakers at this year’s Charis Bible College Men’s Advance, March 12-14.
Dungy, a member of the 2016 Hall of Fame class, returns to the Men’s Advance, where he will join Charis Bible College founder Andrew Wommack and Brown for three days of testimony and inspirational talk. The theme of this year’s event is “Never Run Alone.”
The Men’s Advance 2020 is free and is open to men of all ages. A $40 meal ticket (including one lunch and one dinner) is available for purchase. Food vendors will also be on site.
Dungy led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007. He became the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Dungy had a career coaching record of 148-79 (including postseason). He led the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams to a record 10 consecutive postseason appearances.
He played three seasons in the NFL and won the Super Bowl as a member of the 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dungy has been involved in numerous charitable organizations, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys & Girls Clubs.
Dungy retired from coaching in 2009 and now serves as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America.
Brown, also known as “JB,” has hosted “The NFL Today” on CBS since 2006. An Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, Brown has hosted the Super Bowl eight times, including Super Bowl 50 (Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers).
The former Harvard All-American basketball player is also a special correspondent for CBS News and contributes to programs such as “60 Minutes” and “CBS This Morning.”
An ordained minister, Brown is also involved in charitable works such as The Salvation Army, DC College Access Program, and The Ron & Joy Paul Kidney Center at George Washington University.
To register for Men’s Advance, go to awmi.net/event/mens-advance-2020/.