The former Idaho nurse who cleaned up blood and disposed of evidence after Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee murdered his fiancee Kelsey Berreth was denied parole Wednesday and will remain at a Denver prison, a source has confirmed.
Krystal Lee, 34, also known as Krystal Jean Kenney, had a parole hearing Wednesday. A source with knowledge of the parole board's decision said Wednesday evening that Lee was denied, and will not be eligible to petition for parole again until this time next year. The source asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak on the parole board's behalf.
Lee, who was sentenced in January to three years in prison for evidence tampering, would have been eligible for early release Jan. 7, the state prisons website shows. Instead she will remain incarcerated at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility. In June, a community corrections board rejected her request for transfer to a halfway house.
Lee — Frazee's former mistress — emerged as the central witness against him at his November 2019 trial, describing the gruesome aftermath of Frazee’s attack on Berreth with a baseball bat at her Woodland Park townhouse on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018, while their infant daughter was in another room. She testified that she drove from Idaho at Frazee’s request and spent several hours scrubbing blood from the floor and walls. She later participated in a ruse in which she drove to Idaho with Berreth’s phone to make it seem like the slain woman had left of her own will.
Lee agreed to provide testimony as part of a February 2019 plea agreement to a single felony count, in what El Paso County District Attorney Dan May called a “deal with the devil” that helped convict Frazee.
Evidence tampering normally carries up to 18 months in prison, but Teller County District Court Scott Sells sentenced Lee in the aggravated range. Lee also was eligible for probation. She had been rejected for community corrections because of a “poor attitude,” according to comments in court.
During sentencing, Lee’s attorney, Dru Nielsen of Denver, said Lee feared that Frazee could turn on her and suggested that his murder conviction and lengthy sentence — life without parole plus 156 years — wouldn’t have been possible without Lee’s cooperation.
“Her actions and decisions were ones she never would have made but for overwhelming fear,” Nielsen said.
Most inmates serve less than 40% of their sentences, once they receive credit for good behavior and other “earned time” benefits, said veteran Colorado Springs defense attorney Phil Dubois, who wasn't involved in the case.
Lee’s mandatory release date is in July 2022, prison records show.
Frazee, 34, is an inmate at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility east of Pueblo. More than half the prison's 993 inmates are infected with coronavirus, in the state prison system's largest active outbreak. It's not known if Frazee has tested positive for the disease.
