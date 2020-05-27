Anyone who might have been a witness to an officer-involved shooting Friday in Teller County is urged to contact authorities.
A man suspected of felony menacing was shot and injured by Teller County sheriff's deputies that night, just before 9 p.m.
A statement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office — the agency investigating to avoid conflict of interest — said two Teller County sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect near County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32, also known as Trail Creek Road.
The man, whose name was not released, pointed a gun at the deputies and ignored their warnings, the statement said. One deputy fired at least one round, which struck the man, stated a news release. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
Earlier in the day on Friday, Woodland Park police were investigating an attempted home invasion caught on security footage at a home on Blackfoot Trail. The surveillance footage showed two young men approach the front door armed with what police said appeared to be an AR-15 rifle.
El Paso County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby would not comment on whether the Teller County deputies were searching for the Woodland Park suspects when they encountered the man later Friday.
"That information would be part of our investigation," Kirby wrote in an email.
The two deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with the Teller County Sheriff's Office policy, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line, 719-520-6666.