Editor's note: This story has been updated with the names of the crash victims.
Colorado State Patrol on Monday identified two people who died in a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Divide.
Theodore Hamacher, 59, didn't stop for traffic while driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 24 near mile marker 277, according to the state police. He crashed into the back of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and went into westbound lanes of traffic where the motorcycle was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram, officials said in a news release.
Hamacher and passenger Bonnie Hamacher, 65, were thrown of the bike and pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers.
A 1998 Dodge Ram headed eastbound hit the 2005 Dodge Ram after the collision with the motorcycle, state patrol said. A fifth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.
The condition of the other drivers was not provided by state troopers.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 24 at mile marker 277.
