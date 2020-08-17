U.S 24 in Florissant.jpg
Traffic slows on westbound U.S. 24 in Florissant near the Thunderbird Bar. A fatal motorcycle crash closed U.S. 24 between Florissant and Divide for more than four hours Sunday afternoon.  
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the names of the crash victims.

Colorado State Patrol on Monday identified two people who died in a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Divide.

Theodore Hamacher, 59, didn't stop for traffic while driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 24 near mile marker 277, according to the state police. He crashed into the back of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and went into westbound lanes of traffic where the motorcycle was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram, officials said in a news release.

Hamacher and passenger Bonnie Hamacher, 65, were thrown of the bike and pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers.

A 1998 Dodge Ram headed eastbound hit the 2005 Dodge Ram after the collision with the motorcycle, state patrol said. A fifth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

The condition of the other drivers was not provided by state troopers.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 24 at mile marker 277.

