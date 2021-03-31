Editor's note: This week's letters file has been updated to correct a mistake in my editor's note below atop Joe Morin's letter. The person who wrote the column he referenced in The Colorado Sun (please see link below) was Peggy Wallace, a kindergarten teacher at Columbine Elementary.
An open letter to Columbine Elementary Principal Ginger Slocum
Editor’s note: The letter writer is referencing Peggy Wallace's column, “Opinion: The election, the Capitol attack and Black Lives Matter come to a kindergarten classroom in rural Colorado; How do I embrace the politics of our world and translate them as opportunities for learning and engagement for my students? I choose purpose and intention,” published March 7 by The Colorado Sun. Read the column: coloradosun.com/2021/03/07/kindergarten-capitol-attack-opinion.
You have recently received complaints from parents regarding one of your teachers who has admitted to presenting her kindergarten children with political content involving (in her own words) “Black Lives Matter movement … equity and segregation, even when it’s not obvious.” The teacher also admitted teaching the 5-year-olds that voting is (in her own words) “ … a great privilege in America … [but] … still not the case for all.”
If you have any doubt about the political agenda of this teacher and her apparent intention to indoctrinate our children, consider that this justice warrior/teacher has recently published an opinion piece in the Colorado Sun detailing her classroom activism. In her piece, she describes the prominence of the confederate flag in Woodland Park during the election, as well as her disdain for the signs of Trump supporters. She describes her righteous efforts to “… combat the ignorance and hate that has roots here … [in Woodland Park, and to] … embrace the politics of our world and translate them as opportunities for learning and engagement for my [Kindergarten] students”
She further describes her remorse that Democrats are not on the local ballot and that “Teller County is also known for its high gun ownership; it’s been ranked eighth in the nation for the highest percentage of the population with guns in homes … [and that she is] … “stunned by the show of support by many in my community [Woodland Park]… for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”
In response to the utter backwardness of our community, she is valiantly working to provide our 5-year-old children “skills that will combat ignorance, propaganda and conspiracy.”
As this disgraceful matter has been circulating among many parents and elected officials in Teller County recently, it would be helpful to the community if Ms. Slocum answered a few questions as follows:
1. Is instruction on BLM, social justice, voter suppression, combating “ignorance, propaganda and conspiracy” in your kindergarten curriculum?
2. What examples is this teacher giving (to our 5-year-olds) of citizens being deprived of their privilege to vote? What examples of “not obvious” segregation is she informing 5-year-olds about? Can you provide these examples of social injustice from your lesson plans?
3. As this social justice warrior/teacher has admitted to presenting children with controversial political content, what actions have you taken to investigate possible inappropriate political indoctrination and to correct this apparent problem?
4. You say the teacher’s publication was originally “written for a teacher audience”. Do you knowingly allow this type of insidious political activism to circulate in the school faculty?
I respectfully request that you respond to the four questions within this same publication.
Joe Morin
Woodland Park
______________________________________
Remembering Dick Bratton from his Team Ski Racing days
A lot has been said about Dick Bratton and all the accomplishments and achievements he has made in his life. One item not mentioned is the fact he was president of an organization called “Team Ski Racing.”
He organized this in the 1980s and ran it for many years. It consisted of corporations in Colorado that had a group of skiers that liked to try timed racing events. These events would take place at just about all the resorts in Colorado. There were men and women divisions that were organized in age groups. The Top 3 racers in these groups would receive awards and medals ... first, second and third. The awards would be handed out later that evening at an apres-ski party. All the participating companies would attend the party, and the awards would be handed out, usually by Dick himself.
I was on a team from Colorado Springs that would gather the entry fees from our racers. I would then deliver them to Dick’s home in Green Mountain Falls. I was honored to know Dick and become his friend. Many times joining him at the Pantry in Green Mountain Falls for breakfast. Many great memories of Dick by many people!
Warren Frey
Woodland Park
______________________________________
Stein article didn’t go far enough
I was rather disappointed with the article “Florissant pharmacist Brent Stein acquitted” in the March 17 Courier. While the headline and the first paragraph of the article did mention he was acquitted but the bulk of the article was a rehash of previous articles mostly showing why it was thought he was guilty.
I would have expected an article with questions for the defense and/or prosecuting attorneys or why his license had not been restored. Instead, I got a story that seems to say he is guilty. Brent is a friend of mine and a hiking buddy. In my wildest imagination I could never believe he could break the law. Brent has a great reputation with many other pharmacists. I never thought he would be convicted of this alleged crime.
It seems after the verdict that the article would have covered the outcome, but it reads like the paper still questions the verdict. I hope that Brent can recover from this incident and put his life back together. His pharmacy and compounding work are a valuable resource to the area. It will be good to see the pharmacy back in business and serving the community.
William Davis
Woodland Park
Editor’s note: The aforementioned article was written by our news partner, KKTV 11 News in Colorado Springs.
______________________________________
