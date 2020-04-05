Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Florissant Family Medicine is not affiliated with Mountain Key Pharmacy. It is a separate entity located above the pharmacy at 18172 Teller County Road 1 (80816). To make an appointment with Deanna McNulty, Doctor of Nursing Practice, call the practice at 719-839-1923. To learn more, visit florissantfm.com.
Dr. Deanna McNulty recently opened Florissant Family Medicine at 18172 Teller County Road 1.
The family practice clinic provides primary care services to patients of all ages, from annual wellness exams to urgent care. The clinic is located above Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant.
"At Florissant Family Medicine, we believe the patient is truly the heart of what we do. We believe in meeting our patient’s needs with honest, compassionate care that focuses on partnering with our patients along their health journey," states the clinic's website, florissantfm.com.
McNulty, a nurse practitioner with a doctorate in medicine, began her practice in February via telemedicine, a medical model preceding her approval to accept most insurance. Today, the clinic participates with most major insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid.
“About 50% of the patients just want to establish care or get prescriptions re-filled and they’ll come in when they can,” she said. “I do have a lot of chronic care patients.”
Because the average age of southern Teller County residents is over 50, McNulty’s patients fit the average, many of them on Medicare, she said.
“I’d really like to offer concierge medicine; I think it’s something that’s needed up here,” she said, speaking of a model where the patient pays a fee to see or talk to a doctor at will. “I’ve had patients up here tell me they don’t trust insurance and would like to have the concierge service available.”
McNulty, a mother of two and grandmother of one, recently moved to Florissant. She met Mountain Key Pharmacy owner Brent Stein at a holiday party. “We discovered that we have a similar philosophy about health, natural medicine and restoring health, not just fixing problems,” she said.
Stein said, “We (both) want the patient to take ownership. I’m a pharmacist but I don’t want people on drugs.”
Offering a testimony, Florissant resident Zoe Racca said she found relief for her mother, Hazel Wilson, after a visit to the clinic. “My mom was feeling not-so-great and I took her in to see the new doctor in town,” said Zoe Racca who credits the treatment by Stein and McNulty for the outcome, without disclosing the condition. “She’s doing pretty good now.”
For McNulty, who earned a degree at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, the career move is in line with her vision. “I graduated with the intention of working in a small mountain town,” she said. “I really feel a passion for serving my community. And the clinic is growing so much faster than I imagined.”
To make an appointment, call Florissant Family Medicine at 719-839-1923.