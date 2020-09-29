Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the identity of the deceased and additional details from Colorado State Patrol.
A 64-year-old Florida man died after the vehicle he was driving colliding with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning on U.S. 24 between Woodland Park and Divide, Colorado State Patrol said.
Carl Schwing was headed east in a 2020 Subaru Forester on Colorado 24 around 8:18 a.m. when the vehicle began to drift into the westbound lane. A 2004 Kenilworth semi-truck was driving west and tried unsuccessfully to avoid the Subaru.
The Subaru came to a stop in the median, facing north, as the semi continued west until the driver was able to stop on the road's shoulder.
Schwing died at the scene. The 32-year-old man driving the semi-truck was not injured. The two men were the only people involved in the crash.
"Witness statements obtained at the scene indicated that the driver, the sole occupant of the Subaru, had been observed slumped over the wheel while the vehicle was in motion immediately before the crash," stated a release from Colorado State Patrol.
The crash was thought to be caused by a medical incident, Blake White a spokesman for Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor, said CSP.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com