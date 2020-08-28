Editor's note: This article has been updated with information provided by U.S. Forest Service representative Misty DiSalvo.
The Thorpe Fire in Park County remains at 75% contained as of Friday morning. Officials from the U.S. Forest Service said they expected full containment of the wildland fire, encompassing 159 acres in the South Park Ranger District, by the end of the day.
The fire, which was reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 23, is located off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road 31, west of Lake George and two miles southwest of Tarryall.
While USFS representatives had anticipated the blaze would be contained within a few days, firefighters ran into difficult weather conditions that inhibited securing an interior portion.
"There is an interior island within the perimeter that had portions unburned and portions that did not burn 'clean,'" explained USFS spokesperson Misty DiSalvo in an email sent Friday morning.
"Our firefighters were hoping to go in and burn that island (about four acres) but the weather is not cooperating. Therefore, they are mopping up. They want to make sure this area is secure before they can call the fire 100% contained."
DiSalvo said the area requires "extra" firefighting work because it contains heavy dead and downed trees.
She continued, "In the next few weeks as things dry out again ... they don’t want to take a chance of that island torching. If all goes well today (Friday), they are hoping to call it 100% contained."
USFS took command of the moderately growing fire that grew to an estimated 150 acres burning in grass and timber by 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Park County Sheriff’s Office that evening implemented evacuations of residents of Weber Park subdivision and campers along Forest Service Roads 227, 231 and Park County Roads 31 and 44.
Resident evacuations were lifted on Aug. 24. Area residents were allowed to return to their homes, but remained in pre-evacuation status.
Assisting USFS are the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local fire departments including Lake George, Hartsel, Florissant, Divide, Four Mile Fire District, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls and Mountain Community Rescue. Park County and Teller County Sheriff's offices provided support and traffic control. Also on the scene were a bulldozer, Type 3 helicopter, and four large air tankers.
Working together, these agencies have utilized air resources to slow the fire and protected values at risk and made direct attacks on the fire when possible. Firefighters utilized natural and manmade barriers with indirect attacks where possible.
As reported at a 9 a.m. briefing on Aug. 24, a late-night flight by the Multi-Mission Aircraft using infra-red imaging initially mapped the size of the fire at 83 acres, but revised that number to 159 acres after a more accurate GPS mapping was done. USFS reported that crews had made good progress overnight utilizing the barriers and would continue to improve the barriers and the fire line built by fire crews and the bulldozer.
Jason Engle of the USFS reported later that morning that the increased in reported acreage came from fire crews walking the perimeter of the fire and mapping with GPS. He explained the MMA flight picked up only hot spots during the night. Cold spots on the perimeter were not detected. “The fire has not grown in actual size, better mapping has produced a more accurate number,” Engle said.