Editor's note: This article has been updated with the victim's cause of death.
A body was found Friday after an hourslong search of Skaguay Reservoir, near the town of Victor, in Teller County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Responding to a call for help, wildlife officers and Teller County Sheriff’s deputies searched from boats for several hours before recovering the body, officials say.
It was determined that the drowning was a suicide. The victim, a Cripple Creek resident, had been missing for a couple of days, according to police.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Skaguay is a 114-acre reservoir about seven miles east of the city of Victor on state Route 861. It is a popular fishing spot.
Contact the writer: brandon.buchmeier@gazette.com