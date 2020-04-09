Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from one of the lawsuit's plaintiffs.
Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Sheriff Jason Mikesell by the ACLU on behalf of six citizens
Berck and Joanna Nash, Rodney Saunders, Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, Paul Michael Stewart and Janet Gould were the plaintiffs. At issue is their objection to the 287 (g) agreement Mikesell signed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agreement, extended through June 30, 2020, includes training of three deputies by ICE to function as immigration officers.
After the judge’s ruling, Mikesell commented: “This court ruling allows the sheriff to continue to protect the citizens of Teller County and sustain the way of life this community wants; the freedom to live without fear of those illegal criminal organizations that have preyed upon them in the recent past.”
The plaintiffs argued that the sheriff was using taxpayer money for the deputies’ training with money from the Jail Enterprise Fund.
Mikesell argued that the fund is supported entirely by fees paid by various entities for the services it provides, primarily housing inmates, whether local or for outside entities such as the United States Marshal Service, the Colorado Department of Corrections, or ICE, for instance.
The ACLU of Colorado filed the lawsuit on June 27, 2019 and on Aug. 2, Mikesell filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the basis that the plaintiffs lack standing.
In issuing the dismissal, the judge agreed. “Judge Sells ruled that the plaintiffs do not have taxpayer standing to bring this lawsuit and have not suffered an injury in fact to a legally protected interest,” states a release from the sheriff’s office. “Because the Judge dismissed the case on this issue, he did not address the other issues.”
The other issues, included in the motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August, and released to The Courier, argue that federal law preempts state law in the field of immigration and a state court has no jurisdiction to rule on immigration matters that are federal in nature. Also, Mikesell has the authority under state and federal law to enter into a 287 (g) agreement.
According to the motion, the agreement is based on a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that authorizes the formal cooperative agreement between ICE and local law enforcement.
At least one of the plaintiffs told The Courier he is not giving up on the remaining issues. “My name is simply and specifically on the suit because I believe in what Jesus said — ‘Welcome the stranger.' We understand that treating people merely suspected of immigration violations by holding them in jail is a violation of the Colorado Constitution and a Colorado statute, on which the judge did not rule,” Saunders wrote in an email. “We believe it also is less than humane, especially given the way ICE is currently treating people, and also given the fact that without immigrant labor our agricultural industry would suffer immensely — which that industry has openly admitted — negatively affecting all of us. There are several other industries that would also suffer greatly.”
The ACLU will appeal the ruling, because the judge did not rule on the constitutional and statute issue, Saunders said.