Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Colorado Public Health and Environment on Monday approved the request to open the casinos in Cripple Creek the week of June 8.
Teller County Commissioners' plea to reopen Cripple Creek casinos has been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The waiver also allows for the reopening of gyms and movie theaters. It additionally allows for indoor restaurant dining and place-of-worship capacity of a maximum of 175 individuals, up from the 50 maximum allowed indoors under state guidance.
The board on May 29 submitted a variance request to CDPHE and the answer came back "yes," with conditions. The approval is for slot machines only and includes stipulations:
- Any closing of the slot machines cannot be done in such a manner to intentionally improve the odds in favor of the house when it comes to payouts.
- The Ramblin Express bus system that transports people to the casinos must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis and cleaned between each transport.
Gaming tables are not approved at this time, but will be considered again in three weeks. The variance is approved based on facts and circumstances described by the commissioners, states Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE’s executive director.
The approval includes public gatherings, restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and places of worship.
Along with the approval, the CDPHE requires that all businesses achieve six feet of social distancing, 50% of the posted occupancy code, and exceed more than 175 people. Employees and contractors shall be monitored daily for symptoms; symptomatic employees shall be excluded from the workplace and isolated until they are fever-free for 72 hours, other symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since they became symptomatic.
Employees must wear face coverings at all times and must provide accommodations for vulnerable individuals who remain encouraged to follow Stay at Home requirements.
This approval is in effect until June 30.
The initial request asked for a variance on table games as well as slot machines.
“We submitted a revised variance request removing all table games” on June 2, commissioners' board chairman Dettenrieder said. The hope was that the Division of Gaming, the Department of Revenue, the CDPHE and the office of Gov. Jared Polis might look more favorably on the request if table games were removed.
Cripple Creek casinos have plans in place to follow health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include allowing enough space for social distancing.
“Whatever (the casinos) need to do, as far as blocking off machines, moving machines around to create space, they’ll do it,” Dettenrieder said. “I don’t think full staffing will be place.”
In seeking the variance, the commissioners cited the low case count of COVID-19 in Teller County, adequate hospital capacity and an increase in local testing capability. As of June 4, Teller County had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had two confirmed deaths from the virus.