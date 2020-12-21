Editor's note: This article has been updated with information about the nurse hired by AWMI and Charis Bible College to assist with Teller County contact tracing requests.
Teller County Board of Health and Woodland Park-based Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. signed an agreement last week that will encourage better flow of information about COVID-19 cases.
The agreement was spurred by AWMI’s denial of an Oct. 26 request provide information to Teller County Public Health & Environment.
After multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to events at the ministries’ Woodland Park campus, TCPHE required the information as part of its investigation and contact tracing.
Under terms of the agreement, AWMI agreed to hire a licensed health professional by Dec. 10 to conduct investigations required by the county.
The AWMI nurse will participate in public health’s approved contact-tracing training, provide the information requested by TCPHE concerning the staff, volunteers, Charis Bible College students and conference attendees.
“We have created a new position which will provide staff and students with a qualified nurse whose responsibilities will be to conduct line list investigations and contact tracing requests from local public health officials going forward,” said Andrew Wertz, senior vice president of AWMI and Charis Bible College, in a news release. “We are pleased to announce the hiring of Amy Sparks, a registered nurse, who will fulfill the Charis Bible College nurse position effective this month."
Sparks is a licensed Registered Nurse in the state of Colorado and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where she received her associate's degree in Nursing in 2008. Sparks came to the ministry in 2020 from Parksville, Kentucky to attend Charis Bible College. She is married and has one daughter, who is attending Charis Bible College.
As well, AWMI agreed to disclose to all persons contacted that he/she is employed by AWMI and is assisting public health officials with their investigation and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
“The county is thrilled and hopeful with the cooperation of Andrew Wommack Ministries,” said county administrator Sheryl Decker. “We are appreciative of their effort to help us track our cases and work together with these challenges of COVID-19.”
The ministries issued a response Dec. 11. “We are glad that the County has accepted our offer to hire a registered nurse as part of our extensive and ongoing COVID suppression plan,” said Andrew Wertz, Senior Vice President of Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries. “We look forward to 2021 being a bright year for the whole county.”