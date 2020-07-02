Editor's note: The article has been updated to reflect that the "parade" referred to is a "parade of cars" — a drive-by for the residents to enjoy the decorated homes at their leisure.
Instead of gathering in Memorial Park for the traditional Old Fashioned 4th of July event this year, residents and tourists can celebrate the holiday with a parade of cars through the streets of Woodland Park and a decorating contest.
“People are encouraged to decorate their houses in red, white and blue,” said Craig Harms, director of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, which co-sponsors the contest with the Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee.
The contest, a consolation for the cancellation of the annual party in the park, is the result of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which include social distancing.
Members of Woodland Park Main Street will host a booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Woodland Square. “Various nonprofits are going to help individual businesses decorate for the 4th of July,” Harms said, “We’ll have patriotic songs with the Mountain Brass.”
The contest is limited to the homes within the city limits of Woodland Park and winners of the contest will be announced July 3 at woodlandparkwindsymphony.com. The map of house locations, without names, will be posted as well on the symphony website.
For information, call Harms at 687-2210.