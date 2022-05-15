FLORISSANT • Smoke thick enough to irritate lungs, permeate clothing, and reduce visibility hung in the air last week as Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told media and a few residents at a news briefing that the threat from a nearby fire that began 5.5 miles west of Cripple Creek Thursday is not over.
“Fire danger changes every time the wind changes,” he said to the small group gathered at Evergreen Station, a store at the back-road juncture to Cripple Creek. “We do have a danger right now.”
As of Sunday morning, mandatory evacuations remained for Lakemoor Subdivision, Cripple Creek Ranches, and the Mt. Pisgah area. Pre-evacuation notices were in effect at that time for Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch, and Lost Canyon, and County Road 11 was closed from milepost 3 to County Road 112, according to an email update from Dan Dallas, incident commander for Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One.
Containment was at 10% by Sunday morning, Lt. Renee Bunting, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, stated in a tweet.
No structures have been lost and no injuries reported, authorities said.
The fire sparked around 4:30 p.m. May 12 on County Road 11, or High Park Road, close to the roadway, Mikesell said, adding that officials are still investigating a cause.
Also unknown as of press time is when 120 people, living in 42 homes that were evacuated Thursday evening, might be able to return home.
Containment must reach 100% for that to happen, Mikesell said. Priorities in battling the rugged terrain have been protecting firefighters' lives, saving structures and containing a perimeter, he said.
James McElveen lives about a mile from where the fire started. He and his wife packed their car, waved to their longtime home, and slept in their car Thursday night, after being ordered to leave the Lakemoor subdivision.
“The plan is to get back home,” said McElveen, who said he worked 23 years in firefighting and was too distraught to talk much. “With the weather conditions this year, everything’s so dry.”
Bob and Lorie Schleicher think it'll be a while before they can get back into their home in Lakemoor, which sits directly below where the flames were. The couple bugged out with their two cats and two large dogs with them and stayed at a motel in Woodland Park May 12 along with "half the neighborhood."
"We just hope our house is safe, but we don't know," Bob Schleicher said.
"It's always been our fear that hillside would catch fire," said Lorie Schleicher, "and now it's happening."
The course of the fire is uncertain, Mikesell said, as wildland fires burn where they want, and persistent low humidity, above-normal high temperatures, and gusty winds made for unpredictable circumstances.
The force grew from 150 professional and volunteer firefighters on scene to 200 by Friday afternoon, Mikesell said, along with representatives from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, which manages some of the land that’s burning.
Bulldozers dug control boundaries, two helicopters made water drops, and crews used “firing-out” tactics — setting fire to unburned fuels between the control lines and the main fire — to try to get a handle on the situation, Norden said. The latter produced much of the fire growth, he said.
But residents are worried. Some, like Linda Dura, remember too well the campfire-ignited High Chateau fire in June 2018, which burned 1,423 acres in the area and destroyed 11 homes.
It was scary then, and it’s scary now, she said.
“We’re all nervous up here, because you just don’t know,” Dura said, adding that she’s preparing to evacuate her animals in case her family needs to hurriedly leave their property.
An emergency shelter was set up at Woodland Park High School after one at the high school in Cripple Creek was forced to close due to fire proximity. Large animals can shelter at the Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek, and small animals can be taken to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide, Mikesell said.
Workers are prepared if the fire takes a turn for the worse, he said.
Ten beds at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital are ready for anyone injured or in need of medical attention, the sheriff said, and a coordinated response team also is doing its job.
Public donations of unopened bottle water or unopened food can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office in Divide, Mikesell said.
June 8 marks the 20th anniversary of start of the human-caused Hayman fire, which for 18 years was the largest wildfire in Colorado history, burning 138,114 acres, 600 structures and spanned four counties, including Teller.