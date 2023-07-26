The Fossil Beds fire that burned 14 acres Wednesday has reached 100% containment, according to officials with the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

"There will be smoke visible in the area as interior pockets of heat remain. Firefighters will continue mopping up the remainder of the fire through the next few days," officials said through a social media announcement Thursday morning.

The 100% containment was reached at 10 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for the Palmer Village subdivision shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday due to the fire near Manchester Place. That evacuation order was lifted around 3:15 p.m., and all subsequent pre-evacuation orders were lifted as of about 8 p.m.

Multi-mission aircraft were in the air, the sheriff's office reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday.