In last month’s column, “Upcoming trip to Virginia — Part I” (Sept. 21), I mentioned my wife and I are headed to Virginia to do some historical sightseeing. In particular, I mentioned some of the presidential home locations and discussed Mount Vernon in particular. We’re headed out next week — this week by the time you read this — and in addition to Mount Vernon, we will visit Monticello (Thomas Jefferson), Montpelier (James Madison), and Highland (James Monroe).
If you are interested in American history at all, visiting Virginia is a must-do. But there are almost too many locations to choose from, unless you live there and have months to tour. With this in mind, I will suggest some options for you to consider for a Virginia tour. My suggestions are totally subjective, but I think I can make a case for why I chose them.
The peninsula between the York and James Rivers is chock full of historical sights. Jamestown and Williamsburg are well known, but I also definitely suggest visiting Yorktown. Yorktown is the site of arguably the most important battle of the American Revolution. In October of 1781, Gen. George Washington and the French commander Lt. Gen. Comte de Rochambeau led a combined American and French force that defeated the British force led by Charles, Earl Cornwallis. On the south end of the peninsula is the large metropolitan area of Hampton and Newport News where you can visit Fort Monroe National Monument. You can also see where the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia had their famous encounter. For the Civil War enthusiast, the entire peninsula up to near Richmond is where Gen. George McClellan’s failed 1862 Peninsula Campaign took place. The Malvern Hill Battlefield is especially compelling.
In Richmond there is much to see. Check online for numerous opportunities. The state capitol is definitely worth checking out. The capitol was originally designed by Thomas Jefferson with assistance from Charles-Louis Clerisseau while Jefferson was serving as U.S. Minister to France. According to the capitol website, “It is the first American State Capitol designed after the Revolutionary War and the first public building in the New World to be constructed in the form of a classical Roman temple.” An original marble statue of George Washington, done from life and very accurate, is in the Rotunda.
Over toward the west central side of Virginia are other absorbing destinations. Roughly 30 miles east of Lynchburg, Va. is the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. Appomattox is where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to Gen. Ulysses Grant at the end of the Civil War. Closer to Lynchburg is Poplar Forest, which was owned by Thomas Jefferson. Monticello was Jefferson’s main home, but Poplar Forest was used by Jefferson and his family as a private retreat from the public scrutiny at Monticello. See poplarforest.org for details.
These are just a few of the many places of historical interest in Virginia. My contact information is below if you are interested in further ideas.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.