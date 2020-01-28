A little more than half a century ago, Air Force Capt. Lance Peter Sijan died while a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.
Sijan, the sole Air Force Academy graduate to have been awarded the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award for bravery in combat — was 25 and when he died on Jan. 21, 1968 at the “Hanoi Hilton” in Hanoi, Vietnam.
I learned the story of his astonishing courage from his sister, Janine Sijan-Rozina, last year at a local screening of a documentary her production company made. It’s called, simply, “Sijan.”
The film shows extensive family footage of Sijan’s life as a boy growing up in Bay View, Wis., through when he became a member of the Academy’s Division I football team (he played for three years and quit his senior year to focus on his studies), and on to when he was a fighter pilot stationed at Da Nang Air Base in South Vietnam. The story of his capture, imprisonment and torture in a POW camp is detailed by his surviving fellow prisoners.
Air Force Capt. Guy Gruters, who was Sijan’s POW cellmate, said at a November screening of the film at Joint Base San Antonio, “If we continue to have soldiers of the caliber of Lance Sijan, then the country will remain free,” he said.
On Nov. 9, 1967, the F-4C Phantom Sijan (then a first lieutenant) was piloting went down over the jungles in Laos. He had already flown 66 missions, according to the Air Force Academy website.
Sijan ejected from his disabled aircraft, suffering a compound fracture of his leg, a skull fracture and a broken, mangled hand.
A massive rescue mission two days after the crash failed, and radio contact was lost.
With little water and no food, supplies or medicine, he survived for more than six weeks dragging his injured body through the wild terrain before being captured by enemy forces.
Sijan, a fighter to the end, survived more than two months of brutal beatings and torture in prison, never surrendering more than his name, rank and serial number.
A Nov. 9, 2019 post on the Team Sijan Facebook page states, “At 25 years old, you would face insurmountable odds as you dragged your injured body through the jungle, without food or water for the next 45 days. When captured on Christmas Day by the enemy, your 220 (pound), 6’2” body was diminished to 60 pounds. And still you got back up. Rendering your guard unconscious with a lethal blow, you escaped and crawled back out into the jungle. Captured again, and severely beaten and tortured, you succumbed to pneumonia and the beatings on 22 Jan 1968.
“It is not only what you did that we honor... but more so who you were.”
He was promoted to captain in 1968, after his death. On March 4, 1976, he was posthumously awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor, presented to his parents Sylvester and Jane Sijan by President Gerald Ford.
“Captain Sijan’s extraordinary heroism and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty at the cost of his life are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Air Force and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Armed Forces,” quoted from his Medal of Honor citation.
“Those who have served in uniform understand this kind of sacrifice,” said Sijan’s sister last October at The Broadmoor.
Here in the Pikes Peak region, where we are buffeted by multiple military bases, the Air Force Academy and NORAD, there are many who understand.
“We don’t end the story with the end of his life,” said Sijan-Rozina, who was 13 when her brother died. “I hope we touch the next generation with Lance’s story.”
Sijan is a legend at the Air Force Academy, where a dormitory is named for him and a bronze sculpture of him was erected in the Plaza of Heroes on campus, a gift of the Class of 1965.
His sister has made her life’s work to tell Sijan’s story to armed forces and school and community groups. The filmmakers are looking to find a way to distribute the documentary. It could become network series, a narrative film or part of military leadership training, Sijan-Rozina said.
To learn more about the film, visit lancesijan.com.
“There was a moment in Lance Sijan’s life that he realized that the cavalry wasn’t coming, and for some that might mean defeat, but for others (like my brother) he leaned into that challenge and he turned it into rocket fuel,” Sijan’s sister said during the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award presentation at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Va., in April.
“When you have been faced with that same moment, what will you do? I believe you’ll turn it into rocket fuel, too.”
