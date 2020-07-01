Per vote tallies that are as of yet unofficial, Dan Williams and Erik Stone won the Republican primary Tuesday for Teller County commissioner positions representing Districts 1 and 3, respectively.
Because there were no Democratic opponents, Williams and Stone will assume their positions in January, replacing the term-limited Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen, respectively, and joining Bob Campbell on the board.
“I’m grateful and humbled for the opportunity to serve,” Williams said. “We have a lot of work to do, with COVID-19, economic recovery and preserving our rights. Erik and I are friends so we will do our best for Teller County.”
Unofficial results show Williams captured 3,191 votes to beat his opponent, David Rusterholtz, who received 2,452 votes.
Rusterholtz conceded the election in a phone call, Williams said. As of this writing, Rusterholtz had not responded to The Courier's request for comment.
Opposed by Phil Mella, Stone won the primary with 3,586 votes to Mella’s 1,928 votes.
“I’m very humbled by the strong support of the people of Teller County,” Stone said. “The new board has a lot of responsibility, to rebuild our economy and restore the normal quality of life we all know and love about Teller County.”
Mella sent Stone a text during the evening to congratulate him on the win, Stone said.
In an email to his supporters, with a copy sent to The Courier, Mella expressed his gratitude as well as regret for what they had hoped would be a win.
“But the people have spoken through their votes, a sacred right which is at the heart of our great nation, and one I deeply respect,” Mella wrote in the email. “When I registered my candidacy in June 2018 I knew it would be a long and demanding process. It certainly was, but what I could not have known at the time is just how rewarding and meaningful it would be.”
In the race for 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen received 3,188 votes to defeat his opponent, Mark Waller, with 2,069 votes. Allen is the current deputy district attorney under the term-limited Dan May. Waller is currently an El Paso County commissioner. With no Democratic opponent, Allen assumes the office in January.
The Teller County Clerk & Recorder, Krystal Brown, reported a 48.60 % turnout of registered voters with 8,487 votes cast.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff in Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary in Colorado. He will face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner on the ballot this fall.
In Teller County, Hickenlooper received 1,738 votes to his opponent’s 885 votes.
Statewide, Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, leading him, 59% to 41%, in the early returns according to The Associated Press.
The sole candidate for the Republican primary to represent the 5th Congressional District, the incumbent, Doug Lamborn, will square off in November against Democratic opponent, Jillian Freeland.