Gunnison County's coroner provided additional information about the badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote mountain camp in Colorado.

A hiker found a first body near Gold Creek Campground on Sunday, with law enforcement finding two more Monday.

Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe described the campsite where the bodies were found as particularly developed, expressing his suspicion that it could have been being used for long-term, off-grid living.

Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes has since added to that description, providing details about when the three may have gotten there, what their plans were, and what likely killed them.

According to Barnes, it appears as if the three had started camping in mid- to late July of 2022. Evidence at the site suggested that the campers had plans to live at the spot permanently, staying there through harsh winter months.

The start of 2023 saw particularly heavy snowfall and low temperatures in the region.

While the official cause of death hasn't been released, the coroner said he suspects the three died from malnutrition and/or exposure at some point over winter.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Ashe said.

As of Wednesday night, the coroner was still confirming the identity of the three individuals.

Gold Creek Campground, found on Gunnison County Road 771, is currently listed on the U.S. Forest Service website as "closed due to inaccessibility." It's located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area, near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.

There are some small towns and rural development near the campground, and the city of Gunnison is about 20 miles southwest of the site.