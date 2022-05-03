The seemingly ongoing saga in Florissant has the community on edge and pleading for information in the happenings of their fire protection district.
It began with what appears to be a “temper tantrum by the board the likes of kindergarten politics. If you don’t play the game my way, I’ll take my ball and go home,” Louis Drallmeier, a lieutenant with Florissant Fire Protection District, said.
Fire department volunteers and residents say their biggest concern is lack of transparency and communication from the board, and uncertainty with the board’s members. Volunteers and residents attempted to schedule a meeting for April 19 to express their opposition and concerns about Dennis Porter’s appointment to the board, and also hoped to shed light on the challenges the fire district faces. That meeting was canceled because the interim fire chief, Erik Holt, denied the request to use the fire hall for that purpose.
Porter became the district’s sole board member March 15 after Joseph Kraudelt, Allan Applebaum, Mike Holmes and Holt resigned. Porter then suspended the district’s chief, Mike Bailey, and replaced him with Holt as interim chief for two weeks.
On April 9, a quick meeting was held via Zoom where Porter named recently resigned Holmes and Applebaum to the board, along with Jennifer Bittman, the wife of Four Mile Fire Protection District’s assistant chief, and Don Angell, the former director of Teller County’s Office of Emergency Management. Angell was fired from his position in March and a few days after the April 9 meeting was arrested on several misdemeanor counts, including harassment, following an altercation last month with Bailey.
Numerous people expressed their disgust and disagreements regarding the manner in which the meeting was conducted and the choice of the appointees. No public comment was allowed at the meeting.
Another meeting scheduled for April 27 was also canceled. A document on the Department of Local Affairs shows Kraudelt, Applebaum, Porter and Jason Sebring as board members who were set for election Tuesday.
According to Drallmeier, some units of the fleet are in need of maintenance, and one truck is repaired and sitting in Cañon City with no one paying the bill to get it back. Drallmeier said he is very concerned over recent turmoil within the district and said he suspects “shady business” occurring behind the scenes. He said he thinks inaction within the district is putting residents in jeopardy.
In general, residents and volunteers say they support reinstating Bailey as the Florissant Fire Protection Chief and putting together a whole new board. But the irony, they say, is the board is spending tax money to pay for legal fees while the district’s volunteers and Florissant residents can’t obtain legal counsel on their own. While legal fees are being paid, they say, money to keep the fleet maintained is not.
A news release posted on the district’s website April 23 made no real explanation as to the circumstances the district faces, but it did disclose the qualifications of the interim chief.
Teller County commissioners are tasked with assuring the life, health and safety of the residents, and the release came after the commissioners determined Florissant Fire Protection District is responding to calls and that a qualified person was named interim chief until a new board is duly elected.