Editor’s note: This article is part a series about emergency services in Teller, Park and El Paso counties. The article reflects the dynamic nature of services as they are constantly updated.
Heart attacks, cardiac arrests and collapsed lungs — conditions such as these can be detected on scene with new ultrasound equipment at Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District.
Funded by Newmont Mining Corp. and the state Office of E-Health Information, the ultrasound equipment helps paramedics start treatment that begins with a 911 call.
“If the ultrasound shows cardiac arrest, we can tailor that care, long-term,” said Jeremy DeWall, M.D., the district’s medical director and emergency room physician at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
On a recent summer day, DeWall and James McLaughlin, director of the Community Paramedic Program, hosted training classes for paramedics.
“In a rural setting it’s great to be able to diagnose right away because it affects our transportation decisions,” said Emily Faurot, supervisor at Southwest Teller County Emergency Services, which joined the ambulance district, Manitou Springs Fire Department and Delta County ambulance services for the training. “The equipment helps in trauma-related situations.”
The trauma may be the result of substance abuse, chronic illness or COVID, McLaughlin said.
Some emergency calls may involve patients with conditions that affect the kidneys or the bladder. “The ultrasound can detect internal bleeding before it’s obvious,” DeWall said. “So, we can let the hospital know ahead of time.”
Before or during transport to the hospital, first responders can start treatment with IVs, or keep blood clots from clotting. “This is life-saving medical equipment and in this case it’s eyes inside the body in order to tailor care to the individual,” DeWall said.
To be certified as users, paramedics must conduct 140 ultrasounds and practice the technology before using on a live patient.
“With the new ultrasound equipment, we can provide immediate care on scene,” Faurot said. “It’s pretty monumental.”
The training was held in conjunction with the state’s Emergency Medical Specialists.