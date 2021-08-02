UCHealth employees, providers, volunteers and partners will be required to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, the hospital system announced last week.
This includes the UCHealth facilities in Woodland Park, including UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
“About 94% of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and even for fully vaccinated people who get sick, the vaccine reduces the severity of the illness,” said Michelle Barron, the medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth. “Vaccinated people are less likely to need ICU-level care or to die even if they need hospitalization. The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
According to a press release from UCHealth, nearly 85% of 26,000 employees have received the vaccine. The health system also is providing a $500 bonus to any employee who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 22.
UCHealth employees will have the option of receiving the vaccine of their choice, which includes two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the J&J vaccine. Exemptions will be granted only for valid medical or religious reasons. Anyone who receives an exemption will be required to wear a mask in UCHealth facilities and be tested weekly for COVID-19. Those not in compliance with the vaccine policy will face termination.
UCHealth linked its requirement directly to the spread of the delta variant, a more infectious strain of COVID-19 that’s become dominant in Colorado and across the country. Despite a statewide vaccination rate of more than 70%, Colorado’s cases have increased in recent weeks as the variant moves, primarily through unvaccinated residents.
“What we’re seeing right now with the delta variant is showing what happens when we haven’t reached that threshold (of vaccination) to where we have enough protection to prevent continued spread, continued hospitalizations,” Barron said in a news conference July 28.
The variant had “raised the state of urgency” within the system to unveil its vaccination policy, she said.