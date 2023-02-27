A woman wakes, disoriented and in pain, with no memory of the night before after going out for drinks and dancing with a female friend and a man she thought she could trust.

After piecing together shards of the evening with the help of friends who said they’d seen the man repeatedly buy her drinks — and the family members who drove from Fountain to Fort Carson to collect her, unconscious and wearing only her underwear, from his bed the following morning — she goes to UCHealth in Colorado Springs, where a sexual assault forensic exam is completed.

During the exam, two specially trained nurses find evidence that confirms the woman’s suspicion of an unwanted and nonconsensual sexual encounter, according to testimony last week during a court martial for Fort Carson Staff Sgt. Cory Penven, who ultimately was found guilty of sexual assault.

“I was concerned about the health of my body,” the victim testified, explaining why she sought out medical care. “I never thought I would be in that position because I was with someone I trusted.”

Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes, according to an analysis by the Justice Department, which has estimated that as many as two-thirds of cases may go unreported.

The reasons are complex but what’s known for certain is this: When the victims of such crimes don’t seek treatment, justice isn’t the only right they may be giving up.

“Patients, after they’ve experienced a sexual assault specifically, nobody is super excited about wanting to go into the hospital,” said Sarah Hagedorn, registered nurse and project director of UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program. “That puts them at risk for sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancy, and there’s also no conversation about advocacy or what they need in terms of follow-up care, mental and physical. The more barriers you put in front of them, the less likely they are to seek any type of medical care.”

Just because there’s a hospital or medical center in town doesn’t mean the professionals who work there have received the training needed to treat victims of sexual assault.

“Everybody knows there’s not enough nurses. There’s not nearly enough SANE nurses. We’re talking a couple thousand in the nation,” Hagedorn said.

Most nurses, she said, are not taught how to do a pelvic exam in nursing school.

“There are plenty of places in the country where the training is, ‘Hey, there’s a sexual assault patient, you’re an ER nurse, here’s an evidence kit,’” she said. “This (specialty) requires a significant amount of training and expertise to be able to effectively care for these patients.”

Last year, Memorial’s team of 22 forensic nurse examiners saw about 2,500 victims of sexual assault and family and intimate partner violence at the hospital’s two Springs locations.

Addressing such patients’ many needs, in a manner that doesn’t compound the trauma they’ve already experienced, is a complex and nuanced protocol at the nexus of health care, criminal justice and the art — and architecture — of compassion.

“When you’re fresh from a trauma you’re very sensory minimalist, so you don’t want a lot of sound, you don’t want a lot of distraction, you just want to be in a safe space,” said Hagedorn.

Since the mid-1990s, Memorial and its staff of certified Sexual Assault and Forensic Nurse Examiners have provided those exams in a private room away from the din and echoes of one of America’s busiest emergency departments.

In a few months, Memorial Central will open a new, $3 million grant-funded Forensic Center of Excellence, with five rooms and, eventually, a staff of more than two dozen.

It will be the only center of its kind — with round-the-clock staffing, adjacent to an emergency department and with an entire hospital system of resources at its fingertips, said Jennifer Pierce-Weeks, CEO of the International Association of Forensic Nurses, based outside D.C.

“This is the only program that I am aware of that will have a dedicated space inside their emergency department specifically for the forensic nursing population,” she said. “This is what we’d love to see all hospitals, and communities, be moving towards.”

Pierce-Weeks got her start in forensic nursing at Memorial, and recalls what the field was like at one of the best of destinations back then, with on-call staff who’d pursued the specialized training and testing on their own then brought back what they’d learned.

“Over the course of the years that I was there, the program was built out to be a completely in-house (service), with nurses seeing a much broader patient population, sexual assault abuse, child and adult maltreatment, trafficking, strangulation,” Pierce-Weeks said.

The international organization she now leads traces its roots to the 1970s, with a grassroots push by nurses in three busy metro emergency departments who realized staff weren’t meeting the needs of sexual assault and violence patients, on any level.

“Ultimately, 72 nurses from across the U.S. and Canada came together to form this organization,” said Pierce-Weeks.

Over the following decades, the organization has evolved to cover a broader population of potential victims, “in a way that meets not only the patient needs but also criminal justice needs, assuming the case winds up in court,” she added. Patients can receive treatment without pursuing charges, but evidence is still collected and stored should they change their minds.

Based on data self-reported to the IAFN by hospitals, health care centers and individual members, Pierce-Weeks said that about 25% of U.S. cities and towns now have some form of forensic nursing services. Most are based at hospitals, a fraction of them at community centers. The majority are on-call.

At those locations, things work much like they did in the early days of SANE/SAFE at Memorial.

“In 1995, a patient comes into the emergency department reporting a sexual assault, they’d be seen potentially by another nurse and a provider who would then call in a forensic nurse, and they might take up to an hour to get here,” Hagedorn said. “Then the forensic nurse will talk to the patient, explain the process, walk them through the forensic exam itself, potentially evidence collection, medications … and what was already potentially a lengthy encounter had waiting and delays on top of that. Now, we decrease that by just being in the building.”

In rural areas, such delayed treatment may have involved more than just a wait.

“When I was first doing it in this (Chaffee) county, we did not have any tele-health, there were times when if I wasn’t in town, victims were having to be driven in the back of a police car to Colorado Springs or Pueblo to get their exams, so that is definitely not trauma-informed care,” said SANE/SAFE nurse Kim Reese. “Not that the police were mistreating them, but when you get put in the back of a police car … you feel like you’ve done something wrong.”

For a while, Reese did exams after-hours, out of a room at a Chaffee County dermatologist’s office. For a while, she was itinerant.

“We had an extremely large suitcase full of stuff that we carried around with us everywhere we went, because there really was not a home for us,” she said. “That thing was huge, and really hard for me to lift.”

Now, she and a fellow SANE/SAFE nurse, Kim Maddock, conduct an average of 12 exams a year in dedicated space at The Alliance, a collective of advocate and resource services in Salida.

The two are veteran forensic nurse examiners, who’ve done what they do for decades.

In other outlying areas, including tribal communities, trained SANE/SAFE nurses may go many months between patients.

UCHealth Memorial offers the special forensic training through its education center at the hospital. A two-day clinical skills lab involves gynecological teaching associates who are paid to let students practice pelvic exams on them.

“If you’re a nurse in, say, Springer and you are interested in becoming a SANE, you can take 64 hours of education from us that’s consistent with and approved by the international association of forensic nurses education guidelines,” said Hagedorn. “What we don’t want is for the first time someone is doing a pelvic exam to be on someone who has experienced a sexual assault.”

Forensic nurses such as Emma Pinkerton, lead instructor for the program at Memorial, also frequently travel to outlying areas and tribal communities to conduct the training. She and her colleagues continue to provide on-call medical and technical assistance via tele-health, at Memorial’s 13 rural partner hospitals and clinics around the state. Through such tech, SANE/SAFE nurses at UCHealth can help walk their less-experienced colleagues through exams, if a patient consents to having them present. Such an arrangement helps with comfort and confidence for both patient and providers, said Pierce-Weeks.

“In those communities, it can be very challenging for nurses who are trained to maintain their competency,” Pierce-Weeks said. “Tele-SANE or tele-forensic nursing can really help maintain the competency of the nurses who are on site with the patients by assisting them, and hopefully even help keep nurses from burning out and leaving the field.”

The benefits of such services — for patients in rural areas, and everywhere SAFE/SANE programs are in place — are harder to quantify, said Hagedorn.

“People don’t fully understand the impact that this care can have on an individual and a community,” she said. When it’s not available, “that doesn’t mean the violence has stopped occurring. It just means now they may have to drive two hours or four hours or six hours to receive the appropriate medical care.”

And, far too often, it means they may not seek treatment at all.

