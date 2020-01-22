With the introduction of chemotherapy treatments at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park, the convenience factor helps mitigate the fear and anxiety associated with a diagnosis of cancer.
“There was a need for patients to receive treatments closer to home,” said Casey Peat, UCHealth’s outpatient oncology infusion nurse manager for southern Colorado. “We have a lot of patients from Woodland Park, Divide, Salida, Buena Vista and Cripple Creek.”
The treatments at PPRH, which began in December, are individualized. “We make the chemotherapy at UCHealth Memorial Central and then it is taken to the hospital by a courier service,” Peat said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all, but tailored to the type of cancer being treated.”
The day before treatment, the patient comes to the hospital for lab tests as a precaution and a safety measure. “It’s a delicate balance,” Peat said.
In the past, receiving treatment at Memorial Central in Colorado Springs could take seven hours or longer, including the commute.
“It breaks my heart to see patients have to drive so far on the weave-y pass when they don’t feel well,” Peat said. “The treatments can vary from once a week to three or four times, for instance.”
Mary Scott of Divide was the first patient to receive treatment at PPRH. “I was so excited when UCHealth brought chemotherapy to Woodland Park, I just couldn’t contain myself,” said Scott, speaking during her treatments last month.
The convenience of having the treatments offered locally extends to the primary nurses who administer them. “They all live in Woodland Park or nearby,” Peat said.
UCHealth administrators worked for more than a year to bring treatments to Woodland Park while hiring an additional two nurses and reserving four chairs designed for chemotherapy infusions. “We didn’t want to wait for the bigger clinic since there were opportunities to have the four chairs,” Peat said. “So we moved forward to begin building up the program.”
To date, the hospital is seeing 10 patients a day for non-oncology and oncology treatments; two of those are for chemotherapy. “As a result, we are looking at expanding into a permanent location for a clinic within the hospital,” she said.
For others in the Pikes Peak Region, chemotherapy is also available at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and North in Colorado Springs. “Wherever you live we’re coming to you,” Peat said.
For patients who can’t afford the treatments, there are payment options. “We’re a not-for-profit hospital and if somebody doesn’t have insurance that doesn’t mean they can’t be treated,” Peat said. “We have social workers and different programs; there are lots of opportunities for the uninsured.”
Among the programs is Circle of Hope which gave $39,852 last year to support patients with a cancer diagnosis by providing funds for groceries, gas or mortgage payments, for instance, Peat said.
Chemotherapy is just the latest service offered by UCHealth PPRH after the hospital system acquired the facility in 2018. Since that time, UCHealth has added a variety of specialists while expanding the hours for the non-oncology treatments for such conditions as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or allergies.