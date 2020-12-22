By late afternoon on Dec. 17, 61 health-care professionals at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital had been vaccinated for COVID-19. They were the first in Teller County to receive the vaccine.
Jeremy DeWall, M.D., was one of them. “I was super-excited; as soon as UCHealth had the vaccine they started sending out notices to providers and staff,” said DeWall, a physician in the hospital’s emergency department and director of the Teller Regional EMS.
Larry Tremel delivered doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine that morning for the PPRH staff. “Once they take it out of the freezer, it’s good for five days,” said Tremel, PharmD and Director of Pharmacy at UCHealth.
The vials had been stored at -80 degrees Celsius for three days at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs. They were part of a delivery from Pfizer that included 3,900 doses for UCHealth hospitals in southern Colorado.
Tremel brought several to Woodland Park in a cooler.
“It’s quite the process how UCHealth has it set up — that they have the ability to keep the vaccines super cold and get them efficiently to the smaller hospitals,” DeWall said. “That’s unheard of — never happened in the history of vaccinating people.”
Later that day, the FDA approved the Moderna vaccine. Tremel said he expected a shipment of 4,500 doses on Dec. 23. “Both Pfizer and Moderna are using what’s called ‘messengerRNA technology,’” Tremel said. “It’s the first time the technology has been commercially released in the U.S, which is slightly different than how other vaccines are produced.”
Two doses of the vaccine are required, weeks apart. While DeWall has an appointment for the second dose three weeks after his initial shot, for those who receive the Moderna vaccine, the next appointment is in 28 days.
“The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective after the two vaccinations. That’s pretty darn high compared to some other vaccines,” DeWall said. “Dr. Fauci (Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and the CDC were really hoping for 70% (effectiveness).”
But DeWall is concerned about misinformation spread by the rumor mill. “I think it’s good to talk about the rumors,” he said.
One rumor is that the vaccine is experimental. “It is not an experimental vaccine; it has been through the proper process and is FDA-approved,” he said. “Yes, approved on an emergency basis, but the vaccine met the same stringent standards as any other vaccination.”
As far as testing goes, Pfizer and Moderna tested up to 40,000 people in the research-trial phase. “That’s the the standard trial for a vaccine and is not any different than any other type of vaccine,” DeWall said.
DeWall has heard that some younger medical professionals have doubts about being among the first to receive the vaccine. “Yes, they absolutely should get it,” DeWall said. “If you’re working in the field, whether in the hospital, clinics, any skilled nursing facility or emergency medical services, absolutely — because that’s a critical workforce that we need.”
In a day with a flurry of activity, Jeffrey Sperry, an intern working with Tremel, was preparing the vaccine solution, with 10 minutes between individual vaccinations.
“It’s an historic day for Teller County,” said Cary Vogrin, spokesperson for UCHealth.