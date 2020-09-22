Headaches, nausea, weakness, drowsiness, visual problems, slurred speech, each condition can signal a concussion.
“It’s important to be seen within 72 hours because you will heal faster,” said Marzelle Black, physical therapist and manager of the new Concussion Assessment Clinic and Rehabilitative Services at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
One of six assessment clinics within the Pikes Peak Region, the Woodland Park facility is a resource for education as well as diagnosis and treatment. “There are many symptoms of a concussion that linger longer; that’s the reason a clinic is so important,” Black said.
The clinic targets the active lifestyle of Teller County residents, hikers, skaters, pickleball players, cyclists, athletes, ATV and horseback riders. “A concussion can mask in many different forms, usually from blunt force trauma from a fall,” she said.
But any sudden jerking or jolting from the trunk or the neck can create motion in the brain inside the skull, she said. “It’s very subtle and there are symptoms that get missed,” she added.
Identifying the type of concussion, determined by the severity of the injury, is key to effective treatment at the clinic. A vestibular concussion, for instance, can affect balance and cause dizziness after a fall, particularly among the older population.
As the generation known for an independent spirit, older people often brush off symptoms that could be treated, she said. “For people who continue hiking at an older age, they can lose their footing and fall,” she said. “With a vestibular concussion, the symptoms are quite significant.”
For young athletes who take part in school sports, a concussion can result in physical as well as emotional symptoms such as irritability, sadness or anxiety. “Family members are the ones who easily realize that something is amiss,” Black said. “After concussions came to the forefront with all these high-paying athletes suffering suicide, administrators and coaches started viewing concussions as a side component of suicide.”
For student-athletes in Teller County, diagnosing a concussion is crucial. “There are symptoms we can treat early,” she said. “One concussion is the start of things, and most of these kids dedicated to sports aren’t going to have one, but multiple concussions.”
Depending upon the severity of the concussion, treatments could include rest, limited time on the computer, reading or engaging in physical activities. “Light plays a role — do they need to be in a dark room for a certain amount of time?” she said.
A severe concussion involves ocular motor skills. “We screen for specific vision problems and may send them to an ophthalmologist because we don’t have the equipment for treatment,” Black said.
For most people who suffer a concussion recovery can take up to two weeks, Black said. “But the more informed they are about specific exercises greatly impacts the level of recovery,” she said.
The assessment clinic is part of Rehabilitative Services at the hospital. For information, call 719-374-6060.