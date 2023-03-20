UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park is featured in an upcoming PBS special to be aired next year.

“The film will show how we have developed a system of care for stroke patients in Teller County, even though we’re rural,” said Jeremy DeWall, M.D., UCHealth emergency medicine physician and medical director for emergency services in Teller County. “Most rural hospitals do not have this system.”

DeWall credits the partnership with Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District for the program’s efficiency.

For instance, when a patient suffers a stroke, there is a short window of time for eventual recovery. From the 911 call to the arrival of the ambulance, initial treatment relies on speed.

If necessary, paramedics with UPRAD begin with a consultation with a physician via the Pulsara telehealth connection with the patient. Alerted to the arrival of the patient, quickly, in the emergency room are ready to administer clot-breaking medicine in addition to a CT scan.

The hospital’s stroke care is further distinguished by the presence of a neurological intern in the emergency room.

The initial treatments prepare the patient for the transport to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. In the meantime, the staff at PPRH relays up-to-the-minute feedback to the physicians in Colorado Springs.

“The ambulance crew will stay by the patient’s side throughout, from the original ride to the transport to Colorado Springs,” DeWall said,

The PBS special was filmed on site at the hospital with paramedics from the ambulance district.

“It’s exciting; the PBS special will be shown around the nation and international documenting the history of stroke care,” said Ron Fitch, president of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional and Grandview hospitals.