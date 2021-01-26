A new program at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital is intended to help senior citizens prevent injuries from falling or tripping.
The four-week program, done either virtually on the Zoom platform or in person, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, beginning Feb. 5. For residents without internet connection, up to four people can come to the in-person class at PPRH.
Because state data and the trauma registry indicate that Teller County residents have the highest incidences of falling, UCHealth launched the AIM – Aging with Independence and Mobility – program at PPRH.
“We’re trying to reach rural and underserved folks,” said Lori Morgan, injury prevention specialist for UCHealth.
The program targets anyone 55 or older who is at risk for falling, has fallen or is afraid of falling. “Our physical therapist is teaching us balance and strengthening exercises and will demonstrate for the Zoom program,” Morgan said.
The program includes a check for pitfalls in the homes of the participants. “We have a home-safety checklist to make sure you have a good place to put your iPad or laptop so we can see you,” Morgan said. “If needed, someone will teach the person how to use the iPad.”
Among hazards for falling or tripping in the home are poor lighting, the presence of throw rugs or stairs where the rise and the landing are all gray. “If we identify something in the home during the safety check, we can do some type of contrast, like fluorescent tape, or paint,” she said.
If a participant needs a cane, or shoes equipped to walk short distances on snow or ice, or grab bars in the bathroom, for instance, the program can fund the additions. “Whatever we can help with, we will,” Morgan said.
The program focus is to help participants gain strength. “If we have weak legs, or poor balance, we’re not going to be able to prevent a fall,” she said. “We’re going to challenge you with balance and strengthening exercises over the four weeks.”
To be effective, the participant must do the balance exercises every day, and strengthening exercises every other day. “We’ll show you the basics and then ask you to increase your repetition,” Morgan said.
The AIM program is funded by a $61,000 grant from the NextFifty Initiative, a nonprofit private foundation dedicated to improving and sustaining quality of life for Colorado residents in their second 50 years.
“We’ll discuss the risks for falling such as vision or medications,” Morgan said. “I can tell you that falls are preventable. It is not normal to fall as we age.”
The AIM program is free and participants are asked to register at InjuryPrevention@UCHealth.org or call 719-365-2872.