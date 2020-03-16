UCHealth on Monday announced new rules for visitors due to the coronavirus threat, including a limit of one visitor per day for hospitalized patients and no children.
The rules, based on guidelines from state and national health departments, include:
- The visitation window at hospitals is now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Patients checking in at any UCHealth facility must tell a staff member and wear a mask if they have any symptoms of flu, cold or fever.
- Visitors with such symptoms are not allowed in UCHealth facilities unless they are seeking care.
- Hospital patients are only allowed one visitor each 24-hour period. This includes birth-center patients.
- Patients in clinic for procedures such as surgery are only allowed one person to accompany them.
- Children under 16 are not allowed at any UCHealth facility unless they are patients.
The rules follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“It only takes one person to spread germs, viruses or the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glasheen, UCHealth Chief Quality Officer. “Everyone throughout Colorado should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and stay home if they’re sick. We’ll all be healthier if we can reduce the risk of spreading germs.”
At UCHealth facilities across Colorado, including several in Teller County, numerous infection prevention measures are in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and providers. Additional information about COVID-19 is available at uchealth.org/coronavirus and the CDPHE (colorado.gov/cdhpe) and CDC (cdc.gov) websites.
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this report.