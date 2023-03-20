Celebrating five years after purchasing Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park, UCHealth is upgrading, updating and adding services.

UCHealth acquired the 15-bed hospital from Steward Health Care System LLC in April 2018. As a result, the acquisition added financial stability to the facility along with efficiency in providing services.

Emergency medicine physicians, four primary care providers, two trauma acute-care surgeons and behavioral-health clinicians are on site to offer comprehensive care.

With UCHealth ownership, the hospital also added specialty clinics that provide services to include cardiology, ear/nose/throat, general surgery, pulmonary and vascular surgery. A fertility clinic treats patients from the region and other states.

To enhance the local ties, the hospital established relationships with Ute Pass Regional Ambulance and Southwest Teller County EMS.

“Since that time our volume has grown year after year,” said Ron Fitch, president of UCHealth’s PPRH and Grandview hospitals.

The hospital not only provides services in-house but also around southern Colorado.

“Once a month, we fly or drive specialists, cardiologists, oncologists, to rural hospitals in La Junta, Trinidad, Walsenberg, Lamar,” Fitch said.

The acquisition by UCHealth of the 24-acres campus included the purchase of the attached medical office building.

“I think that shows a further investment in the community – we are not going anywhere,” Fitch said.

Along with the equipment upgrades, the hospital replaced the beds, those in the emergency room included.

On top of the successes, however, are the challenges.

“Our challenge is, just like everyone else, nurses. We can’t get enough nurses,” Fitch said. “But we’re able to work through it with the program we created where nurses can sign up to go to any facility within our region.”

Another challenge is the proposed bill in the Colorado legislature that prohibits the hospital’s ability to charge facility fees.

“The bill targets outpatient clinics that are hospital-owned,” Fitch said.

For instance, the fees pay for the support staff at the clinics, such as security guards, lab technicians and those who maintain medical records.

“I don’t think the legislators understand the model,” Fitch said. “If the bill passes, it will create loss of services and loss of access and maybe closure of some clinics.”

In the meantime, a tour of the hospital with Fitch offers an opportunity for the staff to show off the radiology machines, for mammograms, CT scans and MRIs.

“One of the things we are most proud of is the quality of our patient care,” Fitch said. “I don’t think you’ll see another rural hospital that has the number of specialties that we do here.”

And recently, the hospital was honored for stroke care, notable in a rural setting, with a PBS special to be aired next year.

“We had a PBS crew here that filmed our stroke care and partnership with Ute Pass Ambulance,” Fitch said.