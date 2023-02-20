PARK COUNTY • Over 30 people stood in the chilly air Feb. 11 as U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Josh Voorhis, District Ranger and USFS District Fire Management Officer Mike Hessler, South Park Ranger District, explained multiple projects they are working on in the district. They held this meeting in the access area at the intersection of Park County roads 403 and 98.

Part of the bipartisan infra-structure bill passed by Congress, money has been allocated to the USFS to take the necessary steps to mitigate the forests surrounding homes and communities in the district to help protect them from wildfire. The bill identified 10 focus areas across the nation, including the Pike National Forest. Cutting down certain trees, thereby breaking up the crown by reducing density, will help to reduce wildfire risk. Their efforts will clean up brush, ladder fuel and other surface fuels.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform residents of the area who are familiar with the landscape that they will be seeing trees painted with stripes that will eventually be taken down.

“We wanted you to be aware and informed as to what we are doing and why,” Voorhis said.

Mitigation is a valuable tool in fire prevention that aims to protect properties and lives, but also serves to keep the forests healthier and less susceptible to faster spreading fires. With less available fuel, fires can be easier to control and may be kept from spreading. Reducing the number of trees also helps to minimize pine beetle and spruce budworm outbreaks.

Having a healthier forest means more foraging opportunities for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose. If any raptor nests are located in or around trees marked for removal, they will alter the plan. Wildlife protection is one reason most of the mitigation activity will occur in the fall and winter. They do not want to harm or disturb the wildlife while they are having and nurturing their young.

They will be outsourcing most of the work to loggers, and many of the trees will be cut into two-by-fours and firewood. Some of the wood could be shipped to the Gypsum Biomass Plant, where they use wood burning to generate electricity. The forest service will be selling cords of fire wood locally to the public.

Harvesting of the trees could start this fall, but it depends on when the companies can schedule the work. The project could take up to three years to complete.

Susan Bernstetter, chief of Lake George Fire Protection District, addressed evacuation procedures. She stressed the importance of having a plan of how you would get out of your property in case of fire, and making sure important papers and necessary information are readily accessible to take with you. She also discussed having a plan of how to relocate your animals.

“It is important to have a plan together ahead of time. Hopefully you won’t have to use it, but there’s no time when evacuation orders are executed,” said Bernstetter.

She urged residents to sign up for the Code Red notificationvia the Park County website, parkco.us. Anyone who has questions about signing up may call 719-748-3022 or stop by Station One at 8951 CR 90 in Lake George.

There was also discussion about trash being dumped in the forest, from household rubbish to appliances, televisions and abandoned RVs and other vehicles. The USFS does remove debris that they find, and people are advised to contact the district office and let them know about any that is found. Removal of trash, including abandoned cars and RVs, costs taxpayers over $10,000 a year in the district, she said.

Voorhis also provided the phone number for the district office in Fairplay, 719-836-2031, for people to call for more information, to notify of trash locations, or if they have any questions.